EarnNewsGamehag- How to earn Soul Gems
By: Gamehag on September 7, 2020
(28 ratings)
Gamehag- How to earn Soul Gems

Gamehag- How to earn Soul Gems

Hello, I do not see a guide to earning soul gems on my page, so I guess ill make one.

 

1.Daily Login

Daily Login is the simplest way to earn Soul Gems. For each login you will get 5 Soul Gems. If you log in all 7 days of the week you will also get a extra 20 Soul Gems. This means that you can get up to 55 Soul gems just for logging in every day for a week!

2.Completing in game tasks

I think this is also as easy as logging in. You just have to play the given game, do the task it asks you to do ex:Reach level 5, take a nice screenshot(s) with all info that they need and now wait one or two days to get your soul gems. The Soul gems you get every task very, but some of the more popular games that I've seen with high gems are, World Of Warships, World Of Tanks and other games like them. Some games you need to download, and then there are some were you can just play them strait though your browser.

3.Contracts

There are also special tasks that you can do for games on your android or IOS device. It's also pretty easy. Just download the app, do your task, and send a screenshot of what they want. Do be aware some take real money, I recommend not doing those, but its your choice!

4.Writing articles

Are you like me and are good and/or like writing articles on games? Then I have the way to earn Soul Gems for you! Write some articles, if your fast at typing like me you can pump out some good quality articles every 30 mins or a hour, you can make a lot of soul gems easily. this is my 3rd article and I've already made 500 Soul Gems just from doing this. And I do tutorials, reviews and guides for games.

5.Invite your friends!

Trust me I thought this was a little to good to be true when i started Gamehag, but it pays out! So some easy Soul Gems is to invite your friends! Last I checked you get about 200 Gems for inviting your friends and them using you invite and being active and earning Soul Gems!

6. Reveiw articles that others make

Want even more easy Gems. Just review others articles, make sure there not spam and other criteria and earn yourself a few extra Soul Gems for your hard work!

7. Make Videos

Do you have a Youtube channel thats semi popular? Then make a promotional video for Gamehag! If you get a lot of views, that means you can get a lot of Soul Gems from that promotional video that you made. And if you can make them use your referral code, then you will even get more Soul Gems! So get out there and get some very easy Soul Gems, and get those prizes!

If i forgot any please put them in the comments, I hope I helped!
also I am not payed, i do not work for them, if that is a idea you had.

     

