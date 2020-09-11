I am going to be writing this article about your game!

GameHag this game is so fun! Especially for new users including myself! Just the fact of earning rewards/prizes just for completing quizs or for say wining like 10 games and get like a couple thousand gems from it and exchange it for your own prize! thats just so insane to me! I just started a few days ago and I really do enjoy this game so much. I just convinced some of my family and friends to try out this game and they loved it and I do really enjoy the game myself its such an oraginal game and this is actually my first time ever trying a game like this and so far I love it this is probaly one of the BEST games I have ever played. I also like how you can earn Soul Gems and trade them out for rewards that you would like to have in another game. I am personally trying to get some Rubux for my litte sisters b-day and I hope I can get her something and Like how you can alos open chests and earn rewards from them but this game reminds me of another game but I can't put my mind on it but whatever game it was I still LOVE this one better. I really do like how in the chests you don't have the same prize/item. Some games i used to play had that and I really didn't like it and your game I just really like it its a really interesting game and just the fact you can earn stuff still surprizes me so if I had to chose your probaly the best game out there that I could possibly run into and I just found your game like 3-4 days ago and I really love it and when I get more money I will start to buy more Souls Gems becuase why not this game is extremely fun and I think other new users or people that have been using this game for a long time would also agree with me and if not thats fine maybe its just not there type of game but I can understand becuase I used to play different games until I found GameHag and now look! you got me addicted to this game. I really enjoy games like this and I hope other game developers get inspired by this game and make some more of this games like this really start to catch my eye now and its really easy to make/met new friends on the community tab just by posting stuff and people comenting on it I am also trying to make some friends its been rough but i'll make some and another really cool thing about this game is that you can message people and this is like my second..first time playing a game like this and they have never had the opition to be able to message people and I personally think thats a really cool addition to the game! and one last thing I just have to say if I could rate this game it would be a...complete...FIVE STAR! Keep Up The Good Work GameHag.