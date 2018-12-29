Rain

Gem67

unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hello
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: how much do you need to earn to go rank up
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: wait 24 hours
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: i earned like 1k
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: why do my diamands not come
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem370 from the Rain.
Sign in to start chatting

37

0/160

EarnNewsPokemon breeding guide for beginners
By: Gamehag on December 29, 2018
(10 ratings)
Pokemon breeding guide for beginners

Pokemon breeding guide for beginners

Everything you need to know about pokemon breeding.

Pokemon breeding

Pokemon
Pokemon is a game everyone heard of, but most of the people don't understand how complicated it is.
In this article I will give a guide with information about pokemon breeding.
People breed pokemon for many reasons, most of the reason is hunting for shinies (Pokemon with special colors) HA (Hidden abilities- pokemon with special abilities) and hunting for a good IVs pokemon.

The daycare



This is where everything starts.
In the daycare you may leave up to two pokemon and let them gain EXP, however, the real use for the daycare is the topic of this article, breeding.
If you live 2 pokemon from the same egg group (I'll explain about egg groups later) they will breed and produce eggs.
The day care's design changes with the time but it's basics are always the same, talk to the woman in the counter to put or withdraw pokemon, and talk to the man outside to receive eggs.
Pokemon with different OTs (Original Trainers) are more likely to breed.
In order to hatch egg you just need to walk around the map, each egg needs a different amount of steps to hatch.

Egg groups
Most of the pokemon have an egg group, pokemon in the same egg group can breed with each other even if they are not the same pokemon.
There is also ditto who can breed with almost any pokemon.

How to breed a good pokemon
Now that we know how to breed pokemon begs the question, how do we breed a good pokemon?
To breed shinies you just need a lot of luck, a shiny charm may help too but the chances for a shiny stays low.
HAs (Hidden Abilities) also have a low chance and there aren't many hidden tips to raise your chances.
Natures are random but can be effected, if one of the parents has the nature you need, all you have to do is to give that pokemon an everstone and the hatched pokemon will have the same nature.



IVs
Breeding IVs is a little bit complicated but just at the beginning.
For starter, I'll let you know that 3 random IVs from the parents pass to the baby, you can turn it to 5 if one of the parents is holding a destiny knot.
That means all you need in order to start breeding pokemon with good IVs is a pair of male and female pokemon with good IVs, everstone and a destiny knot.
But how do you get such a pair? Well, you could trade for one, or if you want to get it by breeding you may try hatching until you get the nature (And then use an everstone) and hope for good IVs to slowly raise the IVs the pokemon you hatch have.

In the pokemon games you might have to complete a certain mission in order to view IVs.
תמונה קשורה

As you see in this picture, the game does not show you the exact number of IVs on each stat, instead, it says thing such as "decent", "best", "very good" and others, you can translate those to numbers with those rates:
Best- 31
Fantstic -30
Very good- 26-29
Pertty good- 16-25
Decent- 1-15
No good- 0

I hope this guide helped you and that you'll find breeding easier now :)

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy