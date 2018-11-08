♯Overcooked 2 ✌

⋰ᵏ⋱⋰ʰ⋱⋰ᵃ⋱⋰ᵗ⋱⋰ᵒ⋱⋰ᶰ⋱⋰ᵏ⋱⋰ʰ⋱⋰ᵃ⋱⋰ᵗ⋱⋰ᵒ⋱⋰ᶰ⋱⋰ᵏ⋱⋰ʰ⋱⋰ᵃ⋱⋰ᵗ⋱⋰ᵒ⋱⋰ᶰ⋱⋰ᵏ⋱⋰ʰ⋱⋰ᵃ⋱⋰ᵗ⋱⋰ᵒ⋱⋰ᶰ⋱⋰ᵏ⋱⋰ʰ⋱⋰ᵃ⋱⋰ᵗ⋱⋰ᵒ⋱⋰ᶰ⋱This game introduces many new additions, most notably the possibility of throwing things this time, a new mechanic in the game change a lot of them and even depends on some of the tasks and stages to play on this mechanical to accomplish it where you can throw things or tossed through the kitchen to reach places far, which shorten you running the kitchen Usually, hitting the rest of the players when the screen is crowded and also allows you to steal the achievement of the team from the competing teams and required for the use of a team and there are stages depending on the game depends on the idea where the chef in the area of cooking and the other chef in another area, There you will have to throw and tossed cooking requirements across the lake and try to deliver Chef before sending it back to you.As with the first part, the game allows four players to enter the adventure either in the stage of the story or in the stages of new and collective play here to be able to experience the different stages of the network this time, new additions to the game to choose the way to play whether to challenge between two teams of players for each team Or even create a team of three players to compete with one player believed to be the best of them all and you will undoubtedly witness many crazy moments in these stages.⋰ᵏ⋱⋰ʰ⋱⋰ᵃ⋱⋰ᵗ⋱⋰ᵒ⋱⋰ᶰ⋱⋰ᵏ⋱⋰ʰ⋱⋰ᵃ⋱⋰ᵗ⋱⋰ᵒ⋱⋰ᶰ⋱⋰ᵏ⋱⋰ʰ⋱⋰ᵃ⋱⋰ᵗ⋱⋰ᵒ⋱⋰ᶰ⋱⋰ᵏ⋱⋰ʰ⋱⋰ᵃ⋱⋰ᵗ⋱⋰ᵒ⋱⋰ᶰ⋱⋰ᵏ⋱⋰ʰ⋱⋰ᵃ⋱⋰ᵗ⋱⋰ᵒ⋱⋰ᶰ⋱⋰ᵏ⋱⋰ʰ⋱⋰ᵃ⋱⋰ᵗ⋱⋰ᵒ⋱⋰ᶰ⋱⋰ᵏ⋱⋰ʰ⋱⋰ᵃ⋱⋰ᵗ⋱⋰ᵒ⋱⋰ᶰ⋱⋰ᵏ⋱⋰ʰ⋱⋰ᵃ⋱⋰ᵗ⋱⋰ᵒ⋱⋰ᶰ⋱The stages of the game become more interactive than before, even that some of them are divided into two parts, for example one of them begins to play with a bird bird before it breaks down and find yourself in the kitchen and there are other stages will be flooded by water or a moving track and other ideas that make each stage an adventure in itself, Is your weapon by winning this game, restaurant customers will ask you to prepare their meals and here you organize your team and tasks between you to accomplish the task and the faster the delivery time you will get more points by the end of the stage.