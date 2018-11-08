Rain

Gem67

unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hello
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: how much do you need to earn to go rank up
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: wait 24 hours
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: i earned like 1k
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: why do my diamands not come
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem370 from the Rain.
Sign in to start chatting

34

0/160

EarnNews♯Overcooked 2 ✌
By: Gamehag on November 8, 2018
(32 ratings)
♯Overcooked 2 ✌

♯Overcooked 2 ✌

Game Overcooked for those who did not experience the experience before is an action game revolves around the "kitchen" is controlling the personality of the chef and trying to complete the dishes required of you and delivery to customers, the title of this game is "teamwork" where you are required to divide the work among the members of the team, And the other one who cooks and the last task is to deliver the macaroni and cooking to the customers and there are washing dishes and other things you imagine in the kitchen and it will be very difficult to accomplish all this alone, although the game allows you to venture and develop the story alone using more than a chef and control them at the same time, The ideal way to run this game.
⋰ᵏ⋱⋰ʰ⋱⋰ᵃ⋱⋰ᵗ⋱⋰ᵒ⋱⋰ᶰ⋱⋰ᵏ⋱⋰ʰ⋱⋰ᵃ⋱⋰ᵗ⋱⋰ᵒ⋱⋰ᶰ⋱⋰ᵏ⋱⋰ʰ⋱⋰ᵃ⋱⋰ᵗ⋱⋰ᵒ⋱⋰ᶰ⋱⋰ᵏ⋱⋰ʰ⋱⋰ᵃ⋱⋰ᵗ⋱⋰ᵒ⋱⋰ᶰ⋱⋰ᵏ⋱⋰ʰ⋱⋰ᵃ⋱⋰ᵗ⋱⋰ᵒ⋱⋰ᶰ⋱
This game introduces many new additions, most notably the possibility of throwing things this time, a new mechanic in the game change a lot of them and even depends on some of the tasks and stages to play on this mechanical to accomplish it where you can throw things or tossed through the kitchen to reach places far, which shorten you running the kitchen Usually, hitting the rest of the players when the screen is crowded and also allows you to steal the achievement of the team from the competing teams and required for the use of a team and there are stages depending on the game depends on the idea where the chef in the area of cooking and the other chef in another area, There you will have to throw and tossed cooking requirements across the lake and try to deliver Chef before sending it back to you.

As with the first part, the game allows four players to enter the adventure either in the stage of the story or in the stages of new and collective play here to be able to experience the different stages of the network this time, new additions to the game to choose the way to play whether to challenge between two teams of players for each team Or even create a team of three players to compete with one player believed to be the best of them all and you will undoubtedly witness many crazy moments in these stages.

⋰ᵏ⋱⋰ʰ⋱⋰ᵃ⋱⋰ᵗ⋱⋰ᵒ⋱⋰ᶰ⋱⋰ᵏ⋱⋰ʰ⋱⋰ᵃ⋱⋰ᵗ⋱⋰ᵒ⋱⋰ᶰ⋱⋰ᵏ⋱⋰ʰ⋱⋰ᵃ⋱⋰ᵗ⋱⋰ᵒ⋱⋰ᶰ⋱⋰ᵏ⋱⋰ʰ⋱⋰ᵃ⋱⋰ᵗ⋱⋰ᵒ⋱⋰ᶰ⋱

⋰ᵏ⋱⋰ʰ⋱⋰ᵃ⋱⋰ᵗ⋱⋰ᵒ⋱⋰ᶰ⋱⋰ᵏ⋱⋰ʰ⋱⋰ᵃ⋱⋰ᵗ⋱⋰ᵒ⋱⋰ᶰ⋱⋰ᵏ⋱⋰ʰ⋱⋰ᵃ⋱⋰ᵗ⋱⋰ᵒ⋱⋰ᶰ⋱⋰ᵏ⋱⋰ʰ⋱⋰ᵃ⋱⋰ᵗ⋱⋰ᵒ⋱⋰ᶰ⋱

The stages of the game become more interactive than before, even that some of them are divided into two parts, for example one of them begins to play with a bird bird before it breaks down and find yourself in the kitchen and there are other stages will be flooded by water or a moving track and other ideas that make each stage an adventure in itself, Is your weapon by winning this game, restaurant customers will ask you to prepare their meals and here you organize your team and tasks between you to accomplish the task and the faster the delivery time you will get more points by the end of the stage.



Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy