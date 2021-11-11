Natural Survival Disaster - Review
Introduction:
It is still one of the best games in Roblox that can be still found in the Discover Page which become popular mostly for the new users or players who joined Roblox. This was made by StickMasterLuke and it is known to be a massive multiplayer game that is a round based survival type where it consist of 30 maximum players to be joined.
It was said that this game was a empty space lot in November 2011 which is named "Disaster Testing" before it was fully released in December 2011 and it has reached 1 Billion Visits in the year of 2020.
Yet, The concept of this game is to "Survive" for each round of disasters that occurred in different maps. Eventually, the occurrence of the disasters may depend that would appear once, twice or multiple but, surely, rest of the details will be tackled soon.
Modest Headquarters - It is a place where the Twin-Tower Building with a connecting bridge to be is seen which is also a remake of "Roblox HQ Tower" and each floor has it's own designated area.
Yet, there are many more maps to be known which i didn't put it all because it is too many.
Disasters:
For every disaster, each has it's own kind which depends on the activity that would harm you the most or less.
Here you will see the list of disasters and it's description based on my findings:
Flash Flood - it a kind of disaster that rises the water level for a shorter time which destroys the structures(mostly the higher ones) and it will give you a large decrease of HP if you are submerged for too long. From my experience, it is the hardest disaster for me as i have lost from this for a lot of tries.
It is advised that you should act fast and go to a stable structure that would unlikely fall.
(Picture of Flash Flood with players left in Arch Park Map)
Tornado - it is a kind of disaster that will swept you to a higher ground along with the structures that will also give you a low chance of survival because it has a large fall damage. Yet, You will likely lose a limb or hair when you are caught or near in tornado.
(Picture of a Player during a tornado in Fort Indestructible Map)
Fire - it is a kind of disaster that occurs to spread all over the map which gives you enough damage enough when you contact with fire. It is best advised if you stay away from it and avoiding such structures that may be spread from a fire would give you enough time to survive.
(Picture of Aftermath fire in Surf Central Map)
Thunderstorm - it is kind of disaster where a lightning struck at some places and there are chance of getting hit by the lightning if you're in a high place or an open area. For me, It is best to stay indoors which the lightning won't strike much in that place. Yet, you may lose some limb if you are directly or nearly hit from it.
(Picture of a player getting hit from a thunderstorm)
Meteor Shower - it is a kind of disaster that shows a meteor looking like a meatball that would strike down and give a powerful blast to the structures especially the players within it. The great way to avoid it is to go in a clear place and observe the direction of the meteor strike because if you are near to it, you will lose your limbs and HP or probably get flung by a flying debris from an impact.
(Meteor Shower in Safety Second Map)
Tsunami - it is a kind of disaster that shows a drifting large of wave that would swept the place in a jiffy. It is best to get on a high ground while the tsunami isn't near yet or jumping on a time when it strike would give you a chance to survive. If you touch the wave in the tsunami, you will somehow lose all your HP so be careful not to touch it.
(Raving Raceway Map getting swept by Tsunami)
Blizzard - it is a kind of disaster where you will slowly lose your HP if you don't have a cover to protect yourself from the cold. This phenomenon is identical when the weather shows to be a foggy one. Best way to survive this is to stay indoors.
(Blizzard in Party Palace Map)
Sandstorm - it is identical to the Blizzard but somehow it will show a large blow of wind that would swept the debris away from the structure which you are likely to get hit when facing on the blowing direction. It is best advised to go to a clear place or opposite of the wind direction in order not to get swept along with the objects.
(Picture of Sandstorm in the game)
Acid Rain - It is a kind of disaster that will make the structures go dark till it is fully green which will also destroy it. Be aware that the objects affected by an acid rain would also decrease your health so avoiding it would be preferable. Otherwise, choosing a best cover would be the trees because it has less effect from acid rain.
(Aftermath of Acid Rain in Party Palace Map)
Volcanic Eruption - it is a kind of disaster that is destructive when it emits a large brick of lava that would eventually break down the structures so going away from the volcano is the best choice than going indoors. In addition, you may also climb the volcano from the bottom that will also increase your chance of survival.
(Volcano Eruption in Arch Park)
Earthquake - it is a kind of disaster that would force the ground to shake and it would likely collapse building and get swept away from the map. It is best advised to stay awake from shaking bricks and buildings that would damage your HP enough.
(Picture during an Earthquake)
Deadly Virus- it is a kind of disaster where a player becomes the host of the virus which is identified to be a purple one, thus, getting infected from that player will give a decrease of HP due to the symptoms that player have if he/she have a contact on the virus. The best of way of surviving this is to isolate yourself from the other players who contracted the virus that will increase your chances of survival.
(Picture of a deadly virus in the game)
Conclusion:
To conclude, this game is a simple game that features a lot of things such as the Disasters, Map and others that it is a best game for me to write a review on it. It is very interactive and fun when it comes to multiplayer where you get hang along with people where all of you are surviving in the round. It is a plain masterpiece for my opinion as it somehow old but it is still gold to be seen.
side note: this is my first time making an article and some information are still need to be presented, somehow, this is just my general summary/review of the game.
Yet, Thank you for reading this article and have a good day