MyLegend 2d Borowser Based MMO Game

MyLegend 2d browser based MMO game is an awesome game that have various mission , combat and adventure materials. Here you begin with a built-in help assistant in your sidebar right bottom corner and begin your journey in this game. First you will have one character then when you will be able to increase your level and xp then your power will increase with attacking, defense and equipments feature. Besides you will have option more character to be recruited in your team and select the attacking order by 1, 2, 3 etc. After each mission your job will be to increase your character to max potential so that you can win against the opponent team in the mission. The more you advance the more your xp and materials will be available to you which you can add to each your character. My best tips is to max out all your character to full as because the more you advance the more combat winning and loosing will depend on the team performance.



There are 50+ level I think so far or may be more. But I have played it up to level 20 and each level require you to conquer a portal in a given map. Each portal victory take you to another level and in each portal you have to complete 4 to five team combat in a turn base combat mode and after that in 5th time you will have to compete with a strongest team with a boss which will allow you to win that portal and proceed in to next level or portal of the map. Thus the story and game continues. In each portal and level they have different character and environment so that you wont get bored and there are more than 80+ characters I found in my 20 level of gaming experience so far I remember which makes the game so innovative. And all character have different damage and attacking points according their character upgrades by the player plus each character has a different power attack which can be used during the game. I have played many game and among them I found MyLegend 2d MMO game very enjoyable game which I prefer to recommend my friends. If you have less time and no wish to download a game before playing then you should try this game. After completing each mission you will get many tools and stuff that you will going to use to build your character strong same like DOTA or world of warcraft style. But here this game doesn't require you to download but will be available for playing just after 10 seconds of loading with the flash technology. But you will enjoy endless hours playing MyLegend 2d MMO game. While you play with many skill and tactful technique but the assistance and help guide will be always with you to assist you which make this game so easier to proceed. But that does mean you won't need skill because after 16th level the combat and mission will become harder and it will enforce you to complete all check point. Also during combat a little skill is required. But if yoy can make your team upgraded with all the required xp and requirements you may win it automatically as the combat has a auto mode feature and the strong team are win automatically in this case.

