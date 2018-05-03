10 Fighting Game Characters that can be resisted But Could Not Be Played

Of all the

1. Azazel (Tekken 6, PSP/PS 3/Xbox 360/Arcade)

This character appears as the main boss in Tekken 6. To defeat your own is not easy to be memorized movements and attacks in advance. Die many times will be one of the natural thing but behind sumringah you defeat Azazel unfortunately you will not be able to get it as one of the characters in the list of playable characters .

Azazel is the main antagonist in Tekken 6. Azazek itself a second enemy after Ogre , there is no blood relation at all with the Mishima family but even so, Azazel is still following the path of the Mishima family by bringing Devil Gene inside him.

2. Nancy (Tekken 6, PSP/PS 3/Xbox 360/Arcade)

More precisely NANCY-MI847J is one character who could have faced in Tekken 6. NANCY-MI847J tangible giant robot first ever in the game. You can find it before against Jin Kazama and Azazel in Single-Player Arcade Mode.

Actually NANCY itself can be played on the PSP version of it with the help of hacking software CWCheat or NitePr.

3. Geki (Street Figther Origin, Arcade)

Geki is one of the characters from the Street Fighter origin that was first released in the 80s in the machine Arcade then getting a port to multiple platforms such as PC, PS 2, PSP, XBox up in a bundle game from Capcom. Geki is not the only character who can fight but can not be played, in the original Street Fighter series, there are several characters that only appear as opponents like Joe, Mike, Lee and many others.

But if you want nostalgia play Geki no one modder bring these characters playable in Street Fighter IV PC version.

4. Kasumi Alpha (Dead or Alive 2, PS2/Dreamcast/Arcade/Nintendo 64)

This was definitely one of the characters that awaited yes, after some grim character is now one of the game characters sexy girls from Dead or Alive 2 entry sequences of characters that can be resisted but could not be played. Kasumi Alpha first debut in Dead or Alive 2 as clones of Kasumi. You can fight this character when Story Mode using Kasumi in Dead or Alive 2 the first release for the PS2 console, the Dreamcast, Arcade and Nintendo 64.

5. Giant Donkey Kong ( Super Smash Bros., Nintendo 64 )

Who says Donkey Kong only appears as a character in a game arcade . In a game of fighting that brought the characters typical of Nintendo, the Super Smash Bros. Donkey Kong appears as a boss by the name Giant Donkey Kong. You can fight this character in Stage 6 of the Super Smash Bros. but do not expect to be able to use it. Quite Ngeselin boss this one he can easily throw you with the ability to start from the style of Donkey Kong pound the ground to jump causing knock back

6. Kyūbi (Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst,

PlayStation 3/Xbox 360/PC)

When I first played this game mimin very impressed with his first opponent that appears is Kyūbi at the time of the 4th Hokage Minato Namikaze served. That is expected is after the fight Kyūbi whether it can be used while playing in mode other than Story. And it was not, you can not use Kyūbi with great size, but you can be Kyūbi mode when using Naruto.

7. Ginkaku and Kinkaku (Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst, PlayStation 3 / Xbox 360 / PC)

Two legendary ninja characters can only be combated when the Story Mode in the scene world war ninja ongoing. You will fight them by using characters Darui fight Kinkaku and Ginkaku time in accordance with the storyline in the series Naruto Shippuden. But again, do not expect after defeating them you can play two characters of the legendary ninja.

8. Demon God Demigra (Dragon Ball Xenoverse & Xenoverse 2, PS3/Xbox 360/PS4/Xbox One/PC)

Demigra or also known as the Demon God Demigra an antagonist in Dragon Ball Xenoverse. He became the boss as well as cover for the story of Dragon Ball Xenoverse itself. When fight he can also turn into Final Form and making it even harder to beat. Yes, once again this character can not be used even if you're hard to beat.

9. Fused Zamasu (Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, PS4/Xbox One/PC/Switch)

Fused Zamasu appears as a boss in the series Xenoverse the 2nd. Following a story in the series Dragon Ball Super him appear when events "Future Trunks Saga" where Goku Black and Future Zamasu join. Because he was just the boss, then you can only fight it do not expect to be able to use this character.

10. Ultron Omega (Marvel vs. Capcom : Infinite, PS4/Xbox One/PC)

Really fits with the hype that is taking place today, namely Avengers: Infinity War. In the game it you can make use of a variety of characters from the Marvel and Capcom followed up using the power of a few stone in the Marvel comic series. Ultron Omega himself appears as the final boss as the embodiment of fusion between Ultron and Sigma. Although the game is you can choose a variety of characters from both Marvel and Capcom, once again do not expect to use this character.