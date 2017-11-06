My Short Review on Roblox

This is my review/view on roblox and how I see it.

Roblox is a lego styled game, It's mostly played by people in the age group of 7 - 16 Year olds (Youtubers like DanTDM, Tofuu, etc play this game even though they're older).

Hope you Enjoy my short Review! :D

The Virtual Currency:

Lets get this out of the way first, there is only one Virtual currency which is Robux (As of 2017). You see in 2007 Roblox introduced Tickets (Which is now discontinued as of April 2016), Now fast forward to 2015 people thought it was easy to actually earn real life money with the Developer Exchange Program, Because if you made alts (Bunch of fake accounts) and vist your place over and over again you would eventually make yourself real life money (Because 10 Tix = 1 Robux, And 100000 Robux = 250 USD) Roblox eventually decided to get rid Tickets, This caused many people to quit Roblox, many users took their rage out on the forums, Some going so far to sending Death threats to Roblox. Now the Second Currency (The Main one used as of 2017) Robux, People now get robux by making either Quality Games Or simple Trash games (Like obbies), Or Selling Clothing (Only If you bought Builders Club With real money).



Hacking:

No im not talking about actual hacking into the website I'm talking about the memory address editors and stuff, People actually make a living off exploting roblox by Reviewing or Making a video about the Exploit/Hack and uploading the video to Youtube.com and getting ad-revenue, It's really basic imo.



My Final 2 Cents:

Roblox is a fun game, If you like roleplaying. Roblox doesn't block cuss words on some games (Not sure why) And the filter is really easy to bypass. Overall I would give this game an 6.7/10, Don't get mad at me this is my Opinon on the game others may have totaly diffrent views.

Well that's about it for my "Short" review, Hope you liked it and Thanks for Reading.