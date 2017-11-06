My Short Review on Roblox

Atia
Atia
Gem223
Cases.gg
Cases.gg
Gem1,270
Justin Böning
Justin Böning
Gem10
Justin Böning
Justin Böning
Gem35
Aaron Nkouka
Aaron Nkouka
Gem343
Aaron Nkouka
Aaron Nkouka
Gem50
Atia
Atia
Gem7
Aaron Nkouka
Aaron Nkouka
Gem10
john19john9
john19john9
Gem175
Aaron Nkouka
Aaron Nkouka
Gem30
bpedder79
bpedder79
Gem57
Aaron Nkouka
Aaron Nkouka
Gem189
Aaron Nkouka
Aaron Nkouka
Gem770
john19john9
john19john9
Gem175
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem10
john19john9
john19john9
Gem175
Arthur Santos
Arthur Santos
Gem8
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem231
Atia
Atia
Gem7
Aaron Nkouka
Aaron Nkouka
Gem1,085
Rain

Gem216

novice rank iconJustin Böning: catKISS emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconerick: hi
novice rank iconJB CAIGNEC: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJB CAIGNEC: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem183 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJadiel Cabrera: POGSLIDE emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJadiel Cabrera: xd
novice rank iconZera: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconfra4: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconBrett Thomas: Well
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: PogU emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem110 from the Rain.
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconЮліанна: peepoPooPoo emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconЮліанна: pepeMeltdown emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJustin Böning: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconAlexis QLF: HI
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLeszek9028: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconbuffighter144: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem278 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDabeh: asd
novice rank iconZera: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconDoremon Utopia: how to get steam gift card
novice rank iconDoremon Utopia: hi
novice rank iconAARMAN AHMED: Hey
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem141 from the Rain.
novice rank iconZera: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Packwatch emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconbrawler last: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem130 from the Rain.
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconigorche185: hello world
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

47

0/160

EarnNewsMy Short Review on Roblox
By: Gamehag on November 6, 2017
(182 ratings)
My Short Review on Roblox

My Short Review on Roblox

This is my review/view on roblox and how I see it.
Roblox is a lego styled game, It's mostly played by people in the age group of 7 - 16 Year olds (Youtubers like DanTDM, Tofuu, etc play this game even though they're older).
Hope you Enjoy my short Review! :D

 The Virtual Currency:
Lets get this out of the way first, there is only one Virtual currency which is Robux (As of 2017). You see in 2007 Roblox introduced Tickets (Which is now discontinued as of April 2016), Now fast forward to 2015 people thought it was easy to actually earn real life money with the Developer Exchange Program, Because if you made alts (Bunch of fake accounts) and vist your place over and over again you would eventually make yourself real life money (Because 10 Tix = 1 Robux, And 100000 Robux = 250 USD) Roblox eventually decided to get rid Tickets, This caused many people to quit Roblox, many users took their rage out on the forums, Some going so far to sending Death threats to Roblox. Now the Second Currency (The Main one used as of 2017) Robux, People now get robux by making either Quality Games Or simple Trash games (Like obbies), Or Selling Clothing (Only If you bought Builders Club With real money).
 
Hacking:
No im not talking about actual hacking into the website I'm talking about the memory address editors and stuff, People actually make a living off exploting roblox by Reviewing or Making a video about the Exploit/Hack and uploading the video to Youtube.com and getting ad-revenue, It's really basic imo.

My Final 2 Cents:
 Roblox is a fun game, If you like roleplaying. Roblox doesn't block cuss words on some games (Not sure why) And the filter is really easy to bypass.  Overall I would give this game an 6.7/10, Don't get mad at me this is my Opinon on the game others may have totaly diffrent views.
Well that's about it for my "Short" review, Hope you liked it and Thanks for Reading.

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy