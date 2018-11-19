MITSURUGI KAMUI HIKAE





Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae is difficult to spell and even more difficult to beat. This is an action game that requires you to react perfectly and remember every enemy attack pattern to beat the highest difficulty levels. There is a story to this game but it's completely irrelevant. The only thing that matters is you versus your soon to be dead enemy. Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae is a game that puts all its effort into the mechanics and when you are cutting through your enemies you're sure to notice.If you're curious the story is about a high-school Blade Templar named Misa who is forced to face her best friend in battle. When Suzuka is possessed by an evil blade Misa prepares herself to destroy the blade and possibly Suzuka.So pretty much this game is about two high-school students having really sick sword fights. The keywords are really sick sword fights.If you're looking for a good story stop reading. This is a game that focused solely on its gameplay mechanics. The story is something that was probably thrown in at the last second.Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae has 6 stages to play through. This game is extremely short and those who are really good at the game could likely speed-run the entire game in minutes. However for the rest of us mortals we will play through each difficulty until we get stuck. And at that point you keep playing the same stage until you memorize every enemy move and you perfect the timing on your counter.While there are levels, and you can upgrade your stats and moves, grinding for stats won't get you anywhere. You actually have to become better at the game to make it through the hardest difficulties. And as you get better the game feels smoother. Your combos become more fluid, your counters occur without delay, you perfectly dodge without wasting a second of potential DPS time and you start to feel good.If you maintain perfect combat for long enough your character begins to move faster. You swing faster, you hit harder, and you gain the opportunity to unleash extremely stylish moves on your opponent.This game comes with a high degree of replayability. There are a number of difficulties. As you beat the game over and over the two secret difficulties "Very Hard" and "Inferno" bring even more challenge to the player. Beating these difficulties took me hours and hours of trying and intense focus. Every bad habit you picked up will be exposed and to defeat your enemies you will need to perfectly counter nearly every move thrown at you. If you doze off for a second you end up having to restart and give it another shot.Personally, after I beat the final difficulty I uninstalled the game because I was sick of it at that point. But many can find even more entertainment from the title by completing speed runs and eliminating even the smallest imperfections in their play.If you like games like Devil May Cry, Killer is Dead, Metal Gear Rising, or Bayonetta you will definitely burn some hours trying to beat this. The level design is boring, the enemies are minimalistic, the story sucks, and there's only a handful of cut-scenes. However The action is everything I could ever ask for. The fluid combat rewards quick reaction times and aggressive play. If you want a story, an engaging world, or lovable characters then don't play this. Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae is something I'd expect to find in an arcade cabinet with kids constantly trying to beat each other's time. Sometimes games don't need all that extra fluff, sometimes you just want to walk into a room and cut down every enemy in your sight.