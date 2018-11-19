Rain

unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hello
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: how much do you need to earn to go rank up
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: wait 24 hours
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: i earned like 1k
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: why do my diamands not come
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem370 from the Rain.
EarnNewsMitsurugi Kamui Hikae
By: Gamehag on November 19, 2018
(12 ratings)
Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae

Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae

Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae is difficult to spell and even more difficult to beat. This is an action game that requires you to react perfectly and remember every enemy attack pattern to beat the highest difficulty levels. There is a story to this game but it's completely irrelevant. The only thing that matters is you versus your soon to be dead enemy. Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae is a game that puts all its effort into the mechanics and when you are cutting through your enemies you're sure to notice.

MITSURUGI KAMUI HIKAE

Image result for Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae

STORY:

Image result for Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae

The story doesn't matter.
     If you're curious the story is about a high-school Blade Templar named Misa who is forced to face her best friend in battle. When Suzuka is possessed by an evil blade Misa prepares herself to destroy the blade and possibly Suzuka.
     So pretty much this game is about two high-school students having really sick sword fights. The keywords are really sick sword fights.
If you're looking for a good story stop reading. This is a game that focused solely on its gameplay mechanics. The story is something that was probably thrown in at the last second.

SICK SWORD FIGHTS


Image result for Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
   
    Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae has 6 stages to play through. This game is extremely short and those who are really good at the game could likely speed-run the entire game in minutes. However for the rest of us mortals we will play through each difficulty until we get stuck. And at that point you keep playing the same stage until you memorize every enemy move and you perfect the timing on your counter.
     While there are levels, and you can upgrade your stats and moves, grinding for stats won't get you anywhere. You actually have to become better at the game to make it through the hardest difficulties. And as you get better the game feels smoother. Your combos become more fluid, your counters occur without delay, you perfectly dodge without wasting a second of potential DPS time and you start to feel good.
    If you maintain perfect combat for long enough your character begins to move faster. You swing faster, you hit harder, and you gain the opportunity to unleash extremely stylish moves on your opponent.

REPLAYABILITY
Image result for Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae boss
 
    This game comes with a high degree of replayability. There are a number of difficulties. As you beat the game over and over the two secret difficulties "Very Hard" and "Inferno" bring even more challenge to the player. Beating these difficulties took me hours and hours of trying and intense focus. Every bad habit you picked up will be exposed and to defeat your enemies you will need to perfectly counter nearly every move thrown at you. If you doze off for a second you end up having to restart and give it another shot.
    Personally, after I beat the final difficulty I uninstalled the game because I was sick of it at that point. But many can find even more entertainment from the title  by completing speed runs and eliminating even the smallest imperfections in their play.

WHO SHOULD PLAY THIS GAME?
    If you like games like Devil May Cry, Killer is Dead, Metal Gear Rising, or Bayonetta you will definitely burn some hours trying to beat this. The level design is boring, the enemies are minimalistic, the story sucks, and there's only a handful of cut-scenes. However The action is everything I could ever ask for. The fluid combat rewards quick reaction times and aggressive play. If you want a story, an engaging world, or lovable characters then don't play this. Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae is something I'd expect to find in an arcade cabinet with kids constantly trying to beat each other's time. Sometimes games don't need all that extra fluff, sometimes you just want to walk into a room and cut down every enemy in your sight.

