Max Payne 3 [Steam] - Review

I have to say this at the begining of the review itself, If you have no patience to watch all the cutscenes in the game, this game is quite boring for you, as YOU CAN'T SKIP THE CUT SCENES at all....





Yes, so that cutscenes aside, the game is a third person shooter, and is a series of the game, well its a trilogy which is super famous and so darn good that a movie came out based on the game after the success of the game itself.

The developer of the game is ROCKSTAR Games, so no worries about the game's asthetics and performance, and some of you might also played the old Max Payne games, for you this game is just outstanding and I can only say I word, Amazing...



About the game itself:







Max Payne 3:

This game is a third person shooter which is packed with intense graphics and amazing physics that will give you an immersive experience in the world of third person shooter games, but well this game also has a downside too, and that's as stated you can't skip the cutscenes as that's the actual story of the game which is qutie understandable if you follow the cut scenes...









Cutscenes

, you'll notice that cutscenes are only good and fun to understand the game if you're playing the game for the first 3 times and later on you'll notice that they start to be boring and there's no way you can skip them.... But, there's is one thing, they can't be skipped for the first time, after that they can be skipped, a bit of relief there...









The protagonist in the game looks as follows, he has two appearances in the game, one bad a** kinda guy and the other looks like a normal guy from the series....

















I'll share some of my personal experience of the game, This game being my favourite game till now including many hundreds of hours of play time in this game, I can tell you that you'll start to be addicted to this game once you start playing this game....





Did I mention that this game also has a Multiplayer if you get the game from Steam, or buy the original game from some retail store or a key.....









Here are some details about the game from Steam Store:









Very Positive Reviews

Developers: Rockstar Studios, Rockstar Games, Rockstar North

Designer: Sergei Kuprejanov, had to mention him as the game has absolutely aweomse design at that time

Release date: 12 May, 2012

Requres Rockstart Club Account to play the game online

Multi-Player

Steam Achievements [67 Achievements in the game]

Nominated for the best song in the game award by VGX Award, its nice song though sad song it is

Partial Controller support, but trust me its way better to be called as Full controller support as it just looks like a completely optimized game to be played with a xbox controller or xbox controls....

Here's how the protagonist's other look looks like....

















And there's has been a lot of change in the looks of Max Payne, in the series but the essence remains the same, its just developed so good....









Here's a quick comparision of the three game characters....

















You can clearly see that Max Payne has become old in the final part of the trilogy... The reality of the game at its best by Rockstar....









And the weapon switch while in slow motion is famous from this game followed by Grand Theft Auto 5, which has been now wide spread in all games which involve 3rd person shooters, or action games. But the initial idea was in Counter Strike Global Offensive I reckon, but correct me if I'm wrong.













The first mission or the start of the game looks like this where you'll be fighting some bad guys who try to kidnap the daughter of the boss wher our guy is asked to save her... which is the main line of the game.....









I also have to warn you that this game is seriously

+18

, yes this game has some scenes where you'll notice it might have been censored for good but who cares when the game is just absolutely amazing....









Here are some pictures of the game from the online gameplay....





















You can clearly see that the game is in Brazil, you'll even notice many other things in the game which are realistic and very close to reality...









Here's another snap from the online game play...









Conclusion:







Now to conclude the game, this Max Payne 3 is the best 3rd person shooter game which has the

Bullet time mode

and the ability to jump in slo-mo which is the main characteristic feature of this game....









Thanks :)





















This is the action gameplay from the game where you'll find difficulty modes verying from easy PZ to hard as fuk....





Oh and I forgot about the ratings of this game, which are as follows....













> Steam

9/10



> IGN.com

9/10



> Many others at a similar and the best rating of 4.4/5 [outlet sellers, CDs and DVDs retail ones]















