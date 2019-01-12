Masquerada: Songs and Shadows Review

Masquerada: Songs and Shadows is another star of the indie genre, which today produces much more engaging games than standard studios and publishers.Skilfully combining an action-packed role-playing element with stylish graphics and a surprisingly large and interesting world, the game takes us to a renowned Italian-inspired environment. Your character named Cicero returns to his hometown, torn by a protracted conflict. Behind the scenes there are no less dangerous intrigues and you are soon involved in their unraveling. In the course of the adventure that lasts around ten hours, you will meet several colorful characters, you will dive in quite interesting moments and, of course, you will have many battles.
Inspired by the atmosphere of cities like Venice and Genoa, the world of Masquerada: Songs and Shadows has a lot of attention to detail. Even the smallest notes about personalities, places or events are described incredibly detailed in the code, and you can plunge into the masterfully forged history of the universe. For an indie game, the full sound of each replica is a pleasant surprise in contrast to the streams of text that we are usually forced to read in most role-playing games. Visually, the game is interesting - the style looks like a fairy tale and is generally cool, although at the same time it can easily pass off as Flash game. The characters' models are more detailed than those of the environment, but overall the appearance is nice and fantastic.If there is one remark about the world, it is that it is too empty. In Masquerada: Songs and Shadows you have no side quests to do. There is no equipment to upgrade (except for masks), there are not even the mandatory chests. Your characters just move from point to point and continue the campaign. Honestly, I do not mind – there are not many long and complicated games that I like, and Masquerada: Songs and Shadows does not burden me with anything and appreciates my time.