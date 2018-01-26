Let The Hunt Begin [The Witcher 3 | Story & Review]

As per the creators of the game story, Geralt is the son of the sorceress Visenna and the warrior Korin.At the very small age, he was sent to The School Of The Wolf in the Kaer Morthen by his mother.He was trained to become a Witcher. To became Witcher one has to survive the mutations held by taking a different kind of poisons, Geralt survived it all.This Traning had given him greater strength, speed, endurance, resilience, healing, senses, complete immunity to diseases and conventional poisons, and an extreme resistance to pain.Due to his success in all the survival test he was selected to become a real Wichter by given the last test of survival or mutation that test had a side effect and that made his hairs white.His best friend and the love of his life is Yennefer The Sorcerer.He entered the world with his horse named Roach.And finally, he became a monster slayer for hire.In his adventure, he demanded an unborn child princess Pavetta and her husband Emhyr var Emreis(Duny) as a reward for his services.As the child which is born was a girl he refused to take her.However, fate wants Geralt to accept the girl Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon (Ciri) and because of this, they cross paths three times and eventually, Geralt accept the girl and now he loved her like his daughter.Even Ciri was a girl he trained her like a Witcher and made her a great Hunter.The Story in this game is totally based on her adventure of finding the questions within her & finding a way to defeating the Wind Hunt with his army.The Emhyr var Emreis ask for a help to Geralt as Ciri was missing and he was worried about her.As per the Story, the first object of the Geralt is to find Ciri as Wild Hunt is on the hunt for Ciri so he can be more powerful.After he finds Ciri he needs to protect her and at the same time kill the Wild Hunt.He gathers as many Sorcerer as he can do with the help of Yennefer and some of them were his past friends.He had also called all the Witchers and some kingdoms to help him out to kill the Wild Hunt.All these allies were called to Kaer Morhen valley.All the Sorcerer were responsible for making a shield to protect Ciri and all the Witcher and army were there to fight.But unfortunately, Wild Hunt took her away the final fight is between Wild Hunt and Geralt in the story.The game has two ending depends on the dialog selected by the player and they are Good (Ciri survived and killed Wild Hunt ) or Bad (Wild Hunt is Dead with Ciri lost and no one has idea where she can be).The game consists of one of the biggest map ever created for a game with a lot of side missions around with features like fast travel and etc.The map has kingdoms and places like White Orchard, Velen, Novigrad, Skellige, the Witchers Place Kaer Morhen valley and etc.The special things about the map are that it contains a lot of Easter eggs and creepy places.The Graphics in the game is awesome as the new technology of Nvidia hair texture used and the most important is the Environmental Graphics.Even the map was bigger but because of the coding methods or the map and environment loading methods used to load the game was so great that it has no issues to run the game with high graphics.The detailing in the game was controllable so the player can change the amount of extra detailing.Even the Combat in the game was so easy to get used to that anyone can play this game (except humans under age 18).Because of a creative story with a great continuation inside, the Graphics and flexibility of the game, this game had been Awarded"The Game Of The Year 2015".Thank you. ; )