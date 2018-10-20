Journey of a Roach Review and Story

is a really cool game which takes place after a nuclear world in which the roaches are the only survivors. The game won 2 Swiss awards and has a score of 65 on Metacritic. The whole game has around 3 hours of gameplay , mostly puzzles . The game's graphics are similar with a comic book , they don't use words in order to communicate but they use images of what they think.The story is about a cockroach named Jim and his friend named Bud , they escape the bomb shelter and go up on the surface where they can't find anything but plain dirt , wholes and radiation. Eventually Bud finds a flower and he goes to his friend Jim to tell him , they plan to take care of the flower . Before they get out a bird bites Bud's hand and they fall down in a spider web , Jim saves Bud and than he get's he falls down again , now Jim helps a spider mother to take her childrens to sleep than she moves away so Jim can go and save Bud , after more puzzles they eventually get out and save the flower. The end!The game is an adventure puzzle , you have to overcome all the challenges and save the flower. As a roach you can crawl up walls and ceilings in order to change the view. You can collect items like keys , mushrooms , batteries , tools , ... which you can use to solve most of the puzzles. The game has a third-insect-perspective and you play as either one of the roaches. Overall is an usual puzzle game , you have to find something in order to advance , the puzzles are not very hard and you can do them very fast.In my opinion the game is one of the best story telling / puzzle game ever made , the story is very funny and the characters are very likeable. Even if is considered a kid's game , you can play it. The cutscenes are like a comic book and the characters use insect's sounds in order to communicate . Even tho the game has only 3 to 4 hours of gameplay , is still a good game and is overall worth it. I hope you enjoyed my article and have a nice day.