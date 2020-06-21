Kimberly Kelley
EarnNewsJourney - A Game Review
By: Gamehag on June 21, 2020
(181 ratings)
Journey - A Game Review

Journey - A Game Review

Do indie games attract you? Are you tired of all the chaos around you? Do you want some mental refreshment? Then this article is definitely for you. Because the game I will be talking about today is full of peace and calmness. Most of you have already played this game or heard about it. If you haven't, then please stick to the end. Without any further due, let's begin.

Game:

Journey is an indie adventure game that was developed by Santa Monica Studio and Thatgamecompany. Sony Computer Entertainment published this game. This masterpiece first came out in March 2012 for PlayStation 2. Later, the game came out for Playstation 4 in 2015 and Microsoft Windows in 2019. The good thing is that the game came out for iOS in August 2019. So, if you don't have a PlayStation or Desktop, you can still play this game on your iOS device. The price of this game is also reasonable, which is $6.99. But you can get this game for free from Gamehag.


Gameplay:

The game starts with an excellent introduction video. The main character is small in size and wears a magical scarf. The main motive of this game is to pass various levels and reach many destinations. On the journey, the character will face many obstacles and many useful things. The magical scarf helps the main character throughout the journey. The graphics of this game stole my heart. Besides, the sound effects and musics are so calm. I would recommend using a headphone while playing. Moreover, the detail and story is also outstanding. Overall, the concept of this game is a masterpiece.

u0Jzc76xBNK1PVovQoUwE2Uog9SLsP.jpg

Graphics & Sound:

Journey is a pretty old game. But the graphics quality it offers is mesmerizing. Every detail of this game is very much sharp and perfect. The graphics of this game is indeed a relief to your eyes. Besides, the sound effects of this game gives a life to the game. You can not enjoy the game without the sound effects. The music and sound effects are pleasant to our ears. Overall, the graphics and sound of this game are outstanding.

0Nh6eTO6lAsn9Ay93KGrFnQk2m2khA.jpg

Ratings:

The ratings of this game are positive. Most of the reviews and ratings of the game companies are positive. Many YouTubers also recommended and liked this game. Common Sense Media gave this gave 5/5. Besides, IGN gave it 9 out of 10. You can buy this game by closing your eyes. It is worth your money and time.

o9pdevGWTgcJyo8cwEiIPnXqNMUVWZ.jpg

Personal Opinion:

I am an indie game lover. From my childhood, I have played many indie games. But 'Journey' is very close to my heart. I have never played such a beautiful game in my life. This game is a pure masterpiece from the beginning to the end. Every detail of this game speaks a lot about the dedication and hard works of the developers. I would recommend this game to every gamer out there. The graphics, sound effects, and everything stole my heart. I would give this game a solid 10 out of 10.

kEgwsj5qvgc5AZ5cXLJ8vYxpeISbZe.jpg

I hope you enjoyed reading this article. Please leave a rating and comment. Your ratings and comments will help me in the future to write more articles.

