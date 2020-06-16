Doom Eternal- A Complete Review

Doom Eternal is a FPS shooter which has been published by Bethesda Softworks and developed by id software. This game is the fifth release in the Doom Franchise and is the direct sequel to Doom 2016 . This game has generated a lot of excitement in the gaming community and has got positive reviews from many critics. If you don't want to spend money to buy this game, you can also buy it using SG as it is also available as a reward on Gamehag! In this article I will be doing an in-depth review of Doom Eternal so that you can decide whether you want to buy it!

Gameplay-

In Doom Eternal, you take on the role of the Doom Slayer, an ancient demigod warrior whose job is to battle the demons and monsters of Hell. The game is perfect for players with an agressive mindset, as right from the start of the game, you are bristling with several weapons- shotguns, rifles , grenades, and a lot of melee weapons. The game currently has two modes-

Single-Player Campaign Mode: The story of this mode is a direct sequel to Doom 2016. Earth gets overrun by demonic forces which almost completely wipe out the planet’s population. The Doom Slayer returns to Earth in a satellite fortress which is controlled by an artificial intelligence called VEGA. Your objective is to stop the demonic invasion by assassinating 4 Hell priests. The story is unlike any other I’ve ever seen. During its strongest moments, Doom Eternal makes you feel like a monster- shredding badass. The game focuses on players making aggressive pushes and wiping out complete hordes of demons in a matter of seconds.In order to survive onslaughts of the relentless armies of Hell, you need to have quick movement and precise aim.



Multi-player Mode: This mode features 2vs1 combat as 2 player-controlled demons go up against a fully-armed Doom Slayer. Players can currently choose from 5 demons which have unique appearances, abilities and movement. The combat is well-balanced as both teams have almost equal chances of winning. This mode is unbelievably good for improving your skills and helping you to get better at fighting enemies in single-player mode.





Another unique thing about Doom Eternal is the way in which you regain shields, ammo and health. In most other games, you regain ammo and health by looting specific supplies. In this game, you regain shields, ammo and health by getting different types of kills. These kills are-

Glory Kills:These kills refill your health bar and are achieved by brutally ripping off an enemy’s body part.

Flamethrower Kills:These kills give you additional armor and are carried out by torching enemies with a flamethrower!

Chainsaw Kills:These kills reward you with bonus ammo and are done by ripping apart enemies with a chainsaw.

Positioning is the most important aspect of gameplay in Doom Eternal. Simply speaking, if you aren’t moving, you’re dying. This game requires you to be constantly vigilant and aware of your surroundings. Before engaging in fights, you always need to analyze your environment and contemplate whether your supplies are enough to take down the enemy. Overall, Doom Eternal gives you an amazing experience with superb fast-paced combat mixed with an exciting story which has several twists and turns.

Graphics and Audio:





The graphics are top-notch and every single object has been thoroughly detailed. In my opinion the demons have been portrayed exceptionally well, and the developers have done a great job in giving a totally unique appearance to all the demons and bosses. The special effects are also beautiful. Overall, the graphics are great and almost everyone is sure to like them.

The audio is even better than the graphics. The soundtrack mainly features heavy metal and rock music, which is perfectly synced with the mood of the player. ID Software actually hired many professional musicians to design a custom-made sound-track for Doom Eternal. The music makes you feel very powerful and makes the experience much more immersive.



Price-



Steam: $59.9

Gamehag: 42,299 SG





Rating:9.5/10

Final Words:

Doom Eternal is almost perfect! It offers raw and hardcore First-Person gameplay inter-weaved with an amazing story, in a perfect environment. Whether you like shooter games or not, Doom Eternal is one game that you will definitely fall in love with. This game sets a new standard for all First-Person games by giving consistent, exciting and immersive gameplay. Though the price tag might be on the higher side, I definitely recommend you to play this game!





-SoulMortal45