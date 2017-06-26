introducing osu! RHYTHM game

Rain

Gem211

novice rank iconJustin Böning: catKISS emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconerick: hi
novice rank iconJB CAIGNEC: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJB CAIGNEC: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem183 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJadiel Cabrera: POGSLIDE emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJadiel Cabrera: xd
novice rank iconZera: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconfra4: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconBrett Thomas: Well
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: PogU emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem110 from the Rain.
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconЮліанна: peepoPooPoo emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconЮліанна: pepeMeltdown emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJustin Böning: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconAlexis QLF: HI
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLeszek9028: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconbuffighter144: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem278 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDabeh: asd
novice rank iconZera: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconDoremon Utopia: how to get steam gift card
novice rank iconDoremon Utopia: hi
novice rank iconAARMAN AHMED: Hey
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem141 from the Rain.
novice rank iconZera: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Packwatch emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconbrawler last: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem130 from the Rain.
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconigorche185: hello world
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

46

0/160

EarnNewsintroducing osu! RHYTHM game
By: Gamehag on June 26, 2017
(32 ratings)
introducing osu! RHYTHM game

introducing osu! RHYTHM game

Osu! Is a free Rhythm game developed by Dean "peppy" Herbert for PC. Gameplay based on popular games such as "Osu! Tatakae! Ouendan", Elite Beat Agents, Taiko no Tatsujin, O2Jam and DJMax.The game has four modes: Osu!Standard , Taiko , Catch The Beat and Osu!Mania.

1. Osu!Standard :
In this mode, you simply click on the hit circle that appears when the circle is close to the size of the hit circle, drag the slider, rotate the spinner and avoid the energy bar from draining. Even this basic Osu! Mode includes only click and drag but it's not as easy as you think

2. Taiko Mode:
Based on the gameplay of Taiko no Tatsujin, depending on your preferences, you will have to press the right note,the red note is the red side of the drum, the blue note is the blue side of the drum, the large circle Press 2 keys at a time depending on the color of the circle. Same in Osu!Standard Mode, Taiko also has a slider, but your job is to press continuously into that yellow area. Taiko Mode is not difficult to play but it make you feel dizzy at the first time try, training regularly should help you get use to it

3. Catch the Beat Mode:
This is a very interesting mode in this game. You will have move the character to catch the fruit dropping down from the top. The control is pretty simple with only 2 left and right arrow buttons. Catch the Beat is The coolest mode in Osu! gameplay

4. Osu! Mania Mode:
This is a Beatmania II DX-based mode, DJMax, you will wait for the beat to fall into position equivalent to the buttons at the bottom. There are 4K, 5K, 6K, 7K and 8K gameplay equivalent to the number of keys you will use. 

Osu!game:
The Beatmaps in this game are mostly created by the osu!gamer, through the built-in editor. Game interface can be change. Not all maps will be posted immediately but it will be moderated by the moderators then posted it if it have enough qualification. In addition, the game also supports online mode. You can play with your friends in Multiplayer with any of the modes above, huge numbers of players and great music, if you're passionate about music, this game will be a perfect for you.

Download and register:
Link Register: https://osu.ppy.sh/p/register
Link download game: https://osu.ppy.sh/p/download
Link for beatmap download: https://osu.ppy.sh/p/beatmaplis
