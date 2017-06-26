( 32 ratings)

introducing osu! RHYTHM game

Osu! Is a free Rhythm game developed by Dean "peppy" Herbert for PC. Gameplay based on popular games such as "Osu! Tatakae! Ouendan", Elite Beat Agents, Taiko no Tatsujin, O2Jam and DJMax. The game has four modes: Osu!Standard , Taiko , Catch The Beat and Osu!Mania.



1. Osu!Standard :

In this mode, you simply click on the hit circle that appears when the circle is close to the size of the hit circle, drag the slider, rotate the spinner and avoid the energy bar from draining. Even this basic Osu! Mode includes only click and drag but it's not as easy as you think



2. Taiko Mode:

Based on the gameplay of Taiko no Tatsujin, depending on your preferences, you will have to press the right note,the red note is the red side of the drum, the blue note is the blue side of the drum, the large circle Press 2 keys at a time depending on the color of the circle. Same in Osu!Standard Mode, Taiko also has a slider, but your job is to press continuously into that yellow area. Taiko Mode is not difficult to play but it make you feel dizzy at the first time try, training regularly should help you get use to it



3. Catch the Beat Mode:

This is a very interesting mode in this game. You will have move the character to catch the fruit dropping down from the top. The control is pretty simple with only 2 left and right arrow buttons. Catch the Beat is The coolest mode in Osu! gameplay



4. Osu! Mania Mode:

This is a Beatmania II DX-based mode, DJMax, you will wait for the beat to fall into position equivalent to the buttons at the bottom. There are 4K, 5K, 6K, 7K and 8K gameplay equivalent to the number of keys you will use.



Osu!game:

The Beatmaps in this game are mostly created by the osu!gamer, through the built-in editor. Game interface can be change. Not all maps will be posted immediately but it will be moderated by the moderators then posted it if it have enough qualification. In addition, the game also supports online mode. You can play with your friends in Multiplayer with any of the modes above, huge numbers of players and great music, if you're passionate about music, this game will be a perfect for you.



Download and register:

Link Register: https://osu.ppy.sh/p/register

Link download game: https://osu.ppy.sh/p/download

Link for beatmap download: https://osu.ppy.sh/p/beatmaplis