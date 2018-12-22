INTRODUCING MOBILE GAME : THE BATTLE OF POLYTOPIA

The Battle of Polytopia is A turn-based strategy game released for android and IOS devises by Midjiwan studio.Here I will introduce this game, stay with me. The Turn-based strategy games always fascinated me. It is funny for me just sitting quiet for sometimes and think and again think just for one move on the table and see the consequences of my choices, I assume all of you know The Civilization game Series what if i told you you can experience the fun of that huge game on your android or IOS device. enjoy building empire and set some traps for your friends or AI, The Battle of Polytopia is here to give you all of that.If you want an ultimate and most challenging experience, I advise you take the crazy mode and unlimited one.The Battle of Polytopia is free-to-play game that allows you to fight with different enemies as i've said it is free to play game you have access to four nationsbut if you enjoy the game that hard, you can purchase other nations with 1$ from store. like many other games this one has a research tree you can get soldiers, farming, fishing, hunting andetc. interesting point of this game is that every nation have its own special talent tree.The game start with your city and foot soldier and an undiscovered map. you must send your soldiers to discover the map and occupy villages to expanding your borders. With occupying more and more villages and turn them to cities you get more and more star points at the end of each term so you can upgrade and build more troops. The Battle of Polytopia shows you the growing of a civilization that you are leading. by researching through each branch you will eventually get a new and powerful soldier like swordsman, shield, catapult etc. there is also some promotion for your soldiers, after three kills, they will get stronger. fighting on sea also is availble, you can upgrade your ships with stars and make them stronger.Farming and hunting will help your population grown and at some specific population your city will upgrade to a new level that you can choose some special gifts. The game has a simple and colorful graphic that attracts everyone. You can choose four difficulties for your game play also you can choose number of your opponents. The game has two modes PERFECTION and DOMINATION, two word for limited – 30 turns of playing - and unlimited – until deleting all opponents - timeline game. after unlocking other nations, the numbers of opponents and size of the map will grow. You can play this game on one device with your friend and challenge their strategies. The Battle of Polytopia create a random world for each battle and this make the game unique, fun and challenging.In its first game, Midjiwan Independent studio Has managed to release an interesting and worth playing game although the lack of playingthis game online bothers me a lot but I hope they manage to bring the online mode to this game soon.If you like this game, you can download it from the links :Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=air.com.midjiwan.polytopia&hl=enIOS: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/the-battle-of-polytopia/id1006393168?mt=8