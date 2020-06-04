Interesting Facts on Gamehag (Part 2)

Hey guys, in this article I’m going to talk about some Interesting Facts on the Gamehag website that probably many of you don’t know about them. This is the second part of my article, if you want to see my previous work, check it here: gamehag.com/forum/t/336574-interesting-facts-on-gamehag-part-1

Recently thanks to the new VIP feature, new Runes have arrived with their special performance, but do you know about two absent Runes that are not gainable for a long time? They are ALGIZ and RAIDO Runes.

- ALGIZ Rune: +20% bonus for daily missions during 7 days.

- RAIDO Rune: +20% bonus for getting XP during 7 days.

Users usually see many SPAM comments everywhere in the Gamehag website but did you know you can get Soul Gems by reporting SPAM comments? For each true report you make, you will be rewarded by 1 Soul Gem and this earning method has no limit! Besides earning Soul Gems, you are helping to clean this community from all irrelevant texts; so, it looks prettier for all the users.

Your reports will be answered by the Gamehag moderators manually, they will check your reports and if they find your reports correctly, the reported comments will be deleted and cause XP reduction for its owner, and that’s the reason why you shouldn’t SPAM. I should mention this is not important where you find these comments, they can be anywhere like: on the Forum, Article section, Group discussions, Game threads, and more…

Have you ever noticed the Magic Bank feature? Look at the bottom of the site to find the orange text: Magic Bank! Click on it, it will send you to a specific page where you can earn real money by promoting Gamehag. You should fill a form of your valid information and for each new user from your promotion who joins this community, you will earn 1-3$. (The amount of earning depends on the user’s location.)





Gamehag supports 9 languages until now and every single of them has specific Forums and Article section, for example, you can find more than 300 pages of articles in the Polish language but this amount in the English language is more than 100 pages. As we all know Gamehag is created in Poland, so do you want to see a cute trick here? Change your language to polish and look down at bottom of the site, you will find this sentence: “MADE WITH ❤ IN POLAND” :D which you can’t see in other languages.







I hope you all enjoyed reading this article, I will be happy if you share your ideas about my article and show me is it useful or not by rating it. Thanks for reading, have fun! :D



