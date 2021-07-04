How to get Soul Gems fast!!

Hi, I'm Astrax__ and in this article, I will show you how to get Soul gems.

All of us want to have some extra Soul gems but first, cover some basics

So what is this so-called "Soul gem" Soul gems are the currency on Gamehag.com

You can exchange these Soul gems for rewards such as Rubux,Gift Cards, CS:GO skins, Steam keys, etc.

So let's begin this article and gain some Soul gems.

Guessing Game [there is a high percent chance that you will lose soul gems]

Watching ads on GameHag TV

Participate Giveaways

Playing Games

Completing Surveys

Inviting friend

Making Articles like this one

Type at least 2,500 words don't fill out the rest with spaces that will result in the article being taken down.

Don't try to cheat with copy-pasting/ spamming no one likes cheaters.

Try to make it unique and interesting.

All the images you use high/good quality photos.

Look out for grammar errors.

These are the ways you can earn some Soul gems:1-Yes, you heard it right you can get soul gems for playing your favorite video games.You need to complete tasks after that you will get rewarded with soul gems.After you completed the task you need to send a photo of it to verify you have completed the task.2-You can get soul gems by watching ads yes I know no one likes ads but this is different.You might be thinking that it will take a long time but the truth is most of the ads are 20 seconds long.Every ad you watch you will get rewarded with 1 soul gem.If you need 10 or 20 soul gems fast to get your desired reward then this is the place for you.3-What is a giveaway you may ask it's really simple all you need to do is complete all quests and claim your reward.Most of the time these are steam keys but sometimes you can get rewards like Robux.4-This is one of the easiest all you need to do is Invite some friends after that you don't need to anythingjust wait till your friends earn 1000 Soul gems and you earn 200 Soul gems for every friend you invited.Most GameHag users do this to get some extra Soul gems. [don't try to cheat with using multiple accounts cause we don't like cheaters]5-The best about surveys that most of them could be completed in under 6 minutes.Most of them give 100-200 soul gems.6-You need to be really careful because you can easily gamble most of your soul gems.Don't play this one if you don't want to lose/ having some sort of gambling addict.7-You have an interesting topic that you want to share with everyone Then this is the perfect place for you.But there are some simple rules to do this.8.You can earn a small number of Soul gems by opening in daily orconnecting your steam account and claiming your free daily chest every 24-hours.leave a comment to let me know if this is helped any way this the first article I ever created I hope you enjoyed it! Oh and thanks again for reading goodbye :P