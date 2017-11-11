How to get money fast on Assassin's Creed Origins

Rain

Gem211

novice rank iconJustin Böning: catKISS emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconerick: hi
novice rank iconJB CAIGNEC: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJB CAIGNEC: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem183 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJadiel Cabrera: POGSLIDE emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJadiel Cabrera: xd
novice rank iconZera: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconfra4: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconBrett Thomas: Well
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: PogU emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem110 from the Rain.
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconЮліанна: peepoPooPoo emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconЮліанна: pepeMeltdown emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJustin Böning: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconAlexis QLF: HI
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLeszek9028: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconbuffighter144: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem278 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDabeh: asd
novice rank iconZera: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconDoremon Utopia: how to get steam gift card
novice rank iconDoremon Utopia: hi
novice rank iconAARMAN AHMED: Hey
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem141 from the Rain.
novice rank iconZera: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Packwatch emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconbrawler last: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem130 from the Rain.
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconigorche185: hello world
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

41

0/160

EarnNewsHow to get money fast on Assassin's Creed Origins
By: Gamehag on November 11, 2017
(4 ratings)
How to get money fast on Assassin's Creed Origins

How to get money fast on Assassin's Creed Origins

Assassin's Creed Origins is the latest adventure game from the Ubisoft series, now available on PS4, Xbox One and PC. Like so many others in the saga, it allows you to get money to buy better equipment, modify locations and other features that will make your campaign life easier. Unlike the previous ones, however, getting coins (Drachma) and values here is a little more difficult, or at least different. Check out some tips to get rich faster and start making good purchases in stores:

Open boxes and steal enemies

The main tip is: open it all! All the chests you see ahead during the game, open! Boxes, amphorae, various enclosed objects that may contain lost money. The amounts are always few, but they yield a good value when added together. As fast as you are, opening that chest in the corner of the room will not take too many seconds and it will be worth it in the long run.

Same thing goes for downed enemies. Unlike the other Assassin's Creed, here they always provide money in small amounts when they die or are knocked over, along with a few items, occasionally. Collect the values of your bodies before you leave. It will not cost anything either.

Sell obsolete items

This tip is even obvious, but it works great on Assassin's Creed Origins, more often than in other games of the same type. It turns out that the economy of the game is entirely based on items, be it equipment and weapons or simply animal hide that you get by map, for example.



Do not try to keep obsolete items or weapons that you will not use anymore. Disassembling them to create new and more powerful weapons is a good tip. But if your focus is to make money, sell everything in the first store you find.

Buy skill

And speaking of sales, there's a special skill that can help you make more money over Assassin's Creed Origins. It is called "Businessman" and can be bought with only one point of evolution.



It allows any animal estate and trinkets to be sold for 25% more than their standard price. Buy it preferably at the beginning of the game - so you can maximize your earnings on all sales from the beginning.

Racing

The races at the Hippodrome allow Bayek to earn money quickly and practically - if he wins, of course. They are available after about two hours of play, as soon as you arrive in the city of Alexandria.



Just enter the stadium where the race is available, the largest in the city, and press the action button to start. It is possible to participate in championships, which will always yield extra money after some time.

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy