How to create your own hero in LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 , game of Warner for PS4 , Xbox One , PC and Switch , has a powerful editor of characters that allows players to create their own superheroes to fight alongside the icons Marvel as Captain America, Iron Man and Spider-Man. The system uses the parts of the LEGO dolls separately and the skills of famous crime fighters for the user to mix them up and get to something new. Check out how to create your own hero in the game.



How to Create Your Own Hero: Step 1: Select the "Appearance" option.

Here you can customize the following parts of your character: "Hair", "Head", "Neck", "Helmet", "Accessories", hands, body, arms, covers, hips and legs.







Step 2: Be careful not to overlap options. A character can only have "Hair" or "Helmet", but not both. The same goes for "Neck", "Accessories" and "Covers", one overrides the other. For example, when choosing a jamb, you will lose your cape; when choosing a bandana, your jamb will be removed and when you add a cape, you may lose some types of hair.







Step 3: Jump to the "Weapons" part and choose if your character will have any. There are options for "Swords," "Shields," "Staff," "Claws," "Firearms," "Bows," and "Hammers and Axes." No weapon carries special ability, but you will need one to fling it with the "Boomerang" ability.

Step 4: Choose whether to use your weapon only on the right hand or on both hands. You can not use just the left.

Step 9: By holding the button you can select between "Directed Leap", like Drax's, "Lightning" as the Iron Man's heat ray, "Boomerang" as Captain America's shield and the already mentioned "Explosive Attack ".



Step 10: In the "Lightning" and "Explosive Attack" options, you can set various details such as "Heat", "Ice", "Electric", "Sonar" or "Silver". with certain objects. "Heat" melts frozen items, "Ice" extinguishes fire, "Electric" activates devices like those of Thor, "Sonar" breaks glass as Black Ray and "Silver" blasts silver objects like Iron Man.





Step 11: Both "Lightning" and "Explosive Attack" may have their visuals set up between a few different options, however it is only aesthetic and the hit will retain the chosen power in the type of damage. It is even possible to choose the point of origin of the attack, such as hands, eyes and your weapon (if you have one).







Step 12: On the jump button, X on PS4 and A on Xbox One, there are also touch and hold options, but for other powers. At double tapping there is the option of "Swing in the Web" like Spider-Man, "Flying" and "Double Jump". There are few advantages to other powers since "Flight" has great accuracy and speed.





Step 13: While holding the jump button there is only the "Hypersalto" option that allows you to jump to great heights, however this creates a delay in the common jumps which can be unpleasant. Allied to "Flight", the "Hypersalto" acts as a vertical takeoff, but without "Flying", the jumps are projected forward and can be continuous like those of the Hulk.





Step 14: Select "Passive Features" to access your hero's somewhat less essential options such as visuals of your life hearts, voice to your character, and the shape of your target while firing.





Step 15: In "Types of Life" you can turn on the option "Invulnerable" and leave your character invincible as Korvac or Grand Master.





Step 16: In the "Movement Speed" option choose between "Standard", "Fast" and "Super Fast" to define if the created hero will be a sprinter like Mercury, a class absent in the game.





Step 17: Finally in the "Several" option you can put the name of your character and select a background image for it - the latter being purely aesthetic, with no real practical function.





Step 18: Beware of the "Shuffle" option, it will erase absolutely everything you have done so far by generating a randomly chosen character and powers. It may be useful in the beginning to have a creation basis, however it is a danger after your hero is ready. If this happens, close the game without leaving the character builder and the change will not be saved.





Step 19: Press the Ball button on PS4 or B on Xbox One until you close all the menus and exit the character creation. Step 20: Ready! Your new original character was created. Take him to walk around Chronopolis and fight some villains to test your skills.











In previous series games such as LEGO Marvel Super Heroes and LEGO Avengers the character creation system was quite tricky to handle. That's because the skills were directly tied to the body parts. Some were obvious, such as Captain America's shield or Thor's Mjolnir, but others were much more complicated, such as using the face of Mercury to be swift or Doctor Strange's hair to learn magic. In LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, you can set up each detail individually, and the more characters you unlock, the more parts you have to assemble your hero.You can enter the Personalization Room through the menu, however, it can also be accessed from the basement of the Avengers' Mansion. There it is located on the right side of the main room. This area will open soon after the start of the campaign, however, the creation of characters will not work immediately, since it is necessary to complete some phases before Chronopolis is formed.When the Personalization Room is available in the Mansion, go down to the basement and look for a left exit a little lower than the point you entered. In this area there will be a computer with two interaction points, one for each player. Access it to start creating your character.Step 5: Select the "Skills" option. It is important to choose "Weapons" first in order to access the "Boomerang" ability and also use them as the point of origin for certain hits.Step 6: Select "Passive Abilities" to determine which objects your character can interact with, such as rope items, magic, LEGO walls cracked, and more. There are more than one skill page, so press down to access those that are not initially visible. There is no limit to how many skills you can have, you can choose all of them. (Note: Tira-teima is the ability to repair machines)Step 7: Select one of the attack buttons, Square and Ball on PS4 or X and B on Xbox One, to choose a power for them. Both can receive the same types of powers, divided into two categories: Simple tap the button and hold the button. (The "Toggle" option actually removes the superpower from your character)Step 8: At the touch of a button, you may have special abilities, such as the Black Widow's "Stealth" to stay invisible, the Black Ray's "Explosive Attack," Marvel's "Force Field" like the Iron Man propellers, "Shrink" like Miss Marvel and the Ant-Man and "Fast Teleportation" like Tooth.