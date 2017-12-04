Cases.gg
EarnNewsHow to create your own hero in LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
By: Gamehag on December 4, 2017
(23 ratings)
How to create your own hero in LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

How to create your own hero in LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 , game of Warner for PS4 , Xbox One , PC and Switch , has a powerful editor of characters that allows players to create their own superheroes to fight alongside the icons Marvel as Captain America, Iron Man and Spider-Man. The system uses the parts of the LEGO dolls separately and the skills of famous crime fighters for the user to mix them up and get to something new. Check out how to create your own hero in the game.
In previous series games such as LEGO Marvel Super Heroes and LEGO Avengers the character creation system was quite tricky to handle. That's because the skills were directly tied to the body parts. Some were obvious, such as Captain America's shield or Thor's Mjolnir, but others were much more complicated, such as using the face of Mercury to be swift or Doctor Strange's hair to learn magic. In LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, you can set up each detail individually, and the more characters you unlock, the more parts you have to assemble your hero.
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 has a powerful creator of characters (Photo: Reproduction / Rafael Monteiro)

You can enter the Personalization Room through the menu, however, it can also be accessed from the basement of the Avengers' Mansion. There it is located on the right side of the main room. This area will open soon after the start of the campaign, however, the creation of characters will not work immediately, since it is necessary to complete some phases before Chronopolis is formed.
When the Personalization Room is available in the Mansion, go down to the basement and look for a left exit a little lower than the point you entered. In this area there will be a computer with two interaction points, one for each player. Access it to start creating your character.

The LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Personalization Room can be accessed through the Avengers Mansion or even through the game menu (Photo: Reproduction / Rafael Monteiro)


How to Create Your Own Hero:

 Step 1: Select the "Appearance" option.

Here you can customize the following parts of your character: "Hair", "Head", "Neck", "Helmet", "Accessories", hands, body, arms, covers, hips and legs.

The appearance of his hero in LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 is now just an aesthetic question and does not define his powers as in previous games (Photo: Reproduction / Rafael Monteiro)

Step 2: Be careful not to overlap options. A character can only have "Hair" or "Helmet", but not both. The same goes for "Neck", "Accessories" and "Covers", one overrides the other. For example, when choosing a jamb, you will lose your cape; when choosing a bandana, your jamb will be removed and when you add a cape, you may lose some types of hair.

Choose the pieces that will be the look of your hero in LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 carefully, as some will nullify others (Photo: Reproduction / Rafael Monteiro)

Step 3: Jump to the "Weapons" part and choose if your character will have any. There are options for "Swords," "Shields," "Staff," "Claws," "Firearms," "Bows," and "Hammers and Axes." No weapon carries special ability, but you will need one to fling it with the "Boomerang" ability.

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 in a wide variety of weapons to equip your character (Photo: Reproduction / Rafael Monteiro)

Step 4: Choose whether to use your weapon only on the right hand or on both hands. You can not use just the left.

 
Weapons in LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 can be manipulated in the right hand or in both hands (Photo: Reproduction / Rafael Monteiro)

Step 5: Select the "Skills" option. It is important to choose "Weapons" first in order to access the "Boomerang" ability and also use them as the point of origin for certain hits.
In LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 the choice of skills is all made by menus with total clarity (Photo: Reproduction / Rafael Monteiro)

Step 6: Select "Passive Abilities" to determine which objects your character can interact with, such as rope items, magic, LEGO walls cracked, and more. There are more than one skill page, so press down to access those that are not initially visible. There is no limit to how many skills you can have, you can choose all of them. (Note: Tira-teima is the ability to repair machines)
Your hero's passive abilities determine what objects can interact with LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (Photo: Reproduction / Rafael Monteiro)

Step 7: Select one of the attack buttons, Square and Ball on PS4 or X and B on Xbox One, to choose a power for them. Both can receive the same types of powers, divided into two categories: Simple tap the button and hold the button. (The "Toggle" option actually removes the superpower from your character)
Choose which buttons to put each hero's power in LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (Photo: Reproduction / Rafael Monteiro)

Step 8: At the touch of a button, you may have special abilities, such as the Black Widow's "Stealth" to stay invisible, the Black Ray's "Explosive Attack," Marvel's "Force Field" like the Iron Man propellers, "Shrink" like Miss Marvel and the Ant-Man and "Fast Teleportation" like Tooth.
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (Photo: Reproduction / Rafael Monteiro) It is possible to have several powers available at the touch of a button in LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

Step 9: By holding the button you can select between "Directed Leap", like Drax's, "Lightning" as the Iron Man's heat ray, "Boomerang" as Captain America's shield and the already mentioned "Explosive Attack ".The same button in LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 can have two different powers, one to touch and the other to be held, like lightning (Photo: Reproduction / Rafael Monteiro)

Step 10: In the "Lightning" and "Explosive Attack" options, you can set various details such as "Heat", "Ice", "Electric", "Sonar" or "Silver". with certain objects. "Heat" melts frozen items, "Ice" extinguishes fire, "Electric" activates devices like those of Thor, "Sonar" breaks glass as Black Ray and "Silver" blasts silver objects like Iron Man.
Your hero can shoot several different types of lightning in LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (Photo: Reproduction / Rafael Monteiro)

Step 11: Both "Lightning" and "Explosive Attack" may have their visuals set up between a few different options, however it is only aesthetic and the hit will retain the chosen power in the type of damage. It is even possible to choose the point of origin of the attack, such as hands, eyes and your weapon (if you have one).

Even the look of its lightning can be customized in LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 without changing its function (Photo: Reproduction / Rafael Monteiro)

Step 12: On the jump button, X on PS4 and A on Xbox One, there are also touch and hold options, but for other powers. At double tapping there is the option of "Swing in the Web" like Spider-Man, "Flying" and "Double Jump". There are few advantages to other powers since "Flight" has great accuracy and speed.
The ability to fly is extremely useful in LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (Photo: Reproduction / Rafael Monteiro)

Step 13: While holding the jump button there is only the "Hypersalto" option that allows you to jump to great heights, however this creates a delay in the common jumps which can be unpleasant. Allied to "Flight", the "Hypersalto" acts as a vertical takeoff, but without "Flying", the jumps are projected forward and can be continuous like those of the Hulk.
Hipersalto is a fun skill for Hulk-like characters, but delays common leaps in LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (Photo: Reproduction / Rafael Monteiro)

Step 14: Select "Passive Features" to access your hero's somewhat less essential options such as visuals of your life hearts, voice to your character, and the shape of your target while firing.
The passive features of your character in LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 include powers like super speed and invulnerability (Photo: Reproduction / Rafael Monteiro)

Step 15: In "Types of Life" you can turn on the option "Invulnerable" and leave your character invincible as Korvac or Grand Master.
Having an invulnerable character can be useful in LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, but takes the challenge of the game (Photo: Reproduction / Rafael Monteiro)

Step 16: In the "Movement Speed" option choose between "Standard", "Fast" and "Super Fast" to define if the created hero will be a sprinter like Mercury, a class absent in the game.
Although there are no sprinter heroes in LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, players have the option of creating them through customization (Photo: Reproduction / Rafael Monteiro)

Step 17: Finally in the "Several" option you can put the name of your character and select a background image for it - the latter being purely aesthetic, with no real practical function.
In the LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 variant option, you can name your hero (Photo: Reproduction / Rafael Monteiro)

Step 18: Beware of the "Shuffle" option, it will erase absolutely everything you have done so far by generating a randomly chosen character and powers. It may be useful in the beginning to have a creation basis, however it is a danger after your hero is ready. If this happens, close the game without leaving the character builder and the change will not be saved.
The random button can be a good base to start creating a character, but a big problem if you delete an already created in LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (Photo: Reproduction / Rafael Monteiro)

Step 19: Press the Ball button on PS4 or B on Xbox One until you close all the menus and exit the character creation.

Close the menus of the LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 character builder to finish his hero (Photo: Reproduction / Rafael Monteiro)

Step 20: Ready! Your new original character was created. Take him to walk around Chronopolis and fight some villains to test your skills.
With your original character ready you can use it by Chronopolis or even in the phases of LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 in mode






How to create your own hero in LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2