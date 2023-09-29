Rain

How to Beat DOORS on Roblox

Roblox, the popular online gaming platform, offers a plethora of gaming experiences, and one of the standout titles is "DOORS." This multiplayer horror game takes you on a terrifying journey through a haunted hotel, filled with eerie rooms, challenging puzzles, and menacing entities. To successfully navigate this spine-tingling adventure, you'll need a game plan. In this article, we'll explore some essential strategies to help you conquer "DOORS" and reach those elusive last levels.

Avoiding Entities

Entities in "DOORS" are your worst nightmare, and avoiding them is paramount to your survival. Let's delve into a few of these entities and how to outsmart them:

Eyes - The Unseen Horror: Eyes is one of the earliest entities you'll encounter. Gaze upon it directly, and you'll lose precious health points, potentially leading to your demise. The key to avoiding Eyes is simple: don't look at it! Keep your eyes down or avert your gaze when you sense its presence.


7QY35HkgIFw47AVaek9zn3DmtVimnK.jpg

Eyes; A bunch of floating eyes.



Seek - The Pursuer: Seek is a relentless entity that appears in later levels. Running away is your only option when it's on your tail. Pay close attention to your surroundings, as Seek can be surprisingly cunning. Use your environment to your advantage, dodging whatever obstacle is in your way.

gUF44Voqf4NZCIzy14eONu1ykwvqum.jpg

Remember to press Left CTRL to crouch.


Rush - The Speedster: Rush is a menace that materializes when lights flicker. When you see those lights start to dance, the countdown begins. After a few seconds, Rush will appear. This is where the environment becomes crucial yet again. Hide in a closet or slip under a bed to evade Rush's deadly grasp. Timing is everything.

tEC8t2NAmN08lpSQgNH9DTFL35VDuj.jpg


Navigating the Procedural Levels

For the majority of the game, "DOORS" generates levels procedurally, creating a unique challenge every time you play. To succeed in these levels, you must adapt quickly, making use of the strategies mentioned above. Keep an eye out for items and clues that can help you progress while steering clear of lurking entities.

Conquering the Last Levels


As you approach the very last levels of "DOORS," you'll encounter a shift in gameplay. These levels are not procedurally generated but are meticulously crafted. Here, your best bet is to seek guidance from the Roblox community. YouTube guides can be invaluable, providing step-by-step instructions and tips for navigating these custom-made challenges. Follow their lead to overcome the final obstacles.



To Skip or Not

The game offers a lifeline in the form of "skips," purchasable with Robux, Roblox's virtual currency that can only be obtained with real money. These skips grant you a second chance, reviving your character and allowing you to continue your journey. While it might be tempting to use skips to avoid the terror of starting over, it's essential to consider the trade-off. "DOORS" is a linear game with little replayability, and spending Robux on skips may not provide the long-term value that other Roblox experiences offer.

A pro tip for conquering "DOORS" is to resist the temptation of in-game purchases and rely on your skills and strategy to master the game's challenges.

Conclusion


"DOORS" on Roblox is a heart-pounding horror experience that requires quick thinking, a keen eye for detail, and a firm grasp of the game's mechanics. Avoiding entities like Eyes, Seek, and Rush is essential for your survival. While the procedural levels demand adaptability and a sharp wit, the custom levels may require a helping hand from experienced players on YouTube. With the right strategies and a bit of luck, you can conquer the horrors of "DOORS" and emerge victorious in this spine-chilling adventure.



