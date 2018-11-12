Hentai Tentacle Bicycle Race - Game Review

Hear me out first, The game Isn't like what you think it is.



Hentai is not Pornographic. From a Dictionary, Hentai means Obscene, or Abnormal, or a Work containing Sexual art. So it Doesn't Always refer to Porn.



Hentai Tentacle Bicycle Race is an Indie game, about the Casual runner, Meme game. Developed and Published by Selo tech.corp in Steam on September 26, 2018 at a Price of $ 0.99. Is it really worth it? Well let's find out in the Review.



This is a Meme game so I don't really expect to have a story. But Mostly stories about a Girl Escaping from Tentacles, and Monsters in a Fantasy world. Or a Girl with her Pet who has Tentacles, and Monster Friends playing Traditional children's games like "Tag" I don't know for sure.So much fun you Play as a Cute Blue haired girl character Riding Bicyle. Escape from Giant Tentacles, and Flying monsters. For example Flying stone monsters, or Birdman or Succubus? Well I don't know what they are called. And yes I know what is heard but don't get me wrong. There isin the gameplay, So let's move on to the world. The World System uses a Generation of Random Worlds. Most of the Stage is only Forests and Rock mountains. So it might be like Flappybird, or Minecraft with Cheerful Music playing, which I Enjoyed it. The game Repetitive but is Very Enjoyable.Collecting Coins reaches new levels to Open Galleries. In the Gallery you can Unlock some Images and Art by spending Coins that you get in games. The Pictures and Art, or referring to Pornography. Mostly just about Girls with Tentacles. Yes this is Sexual content, but those Images, and Artwork just feel Like you See People Swimming in the Sea. If you see it as Sexual content, andand the Artwork is Very Beautiful. Now about Controls not really good. I have some problems Turning, can't Back down, and sometimes get Stuck on Obstacles. But Jumping Mechanics are Good, I can Jump as High as I can, Really fun.Is Not bad for Meme game this look Good. With Colourful, and 3D Environment world made with Unity engine make the game looks Fun. The Tree, and Mountain looks Good. Character seem Pretty Normal for Anime. Character have Blue hair and Red dress. The Monster look Good Especially the Tentacle. The Bicycle look like Bicycle, and the Gallery Artwork is Beautiful Overall Good. But beside of that No Cutscene, and also some Glitch on Environment.+Good music+3D Colourful world+Artwork gallery-Lack stories and no Cutscene-Repetitive world-Bad controlHentai Tentacle Bicycle Race is a game that is Quite Exciting. If you just want to Have Fun and don't want Complicated or Serious video games. This game is Very Simple, If you like Simple games like Flappy bird this one is Really for you. Besides of that Yes there is some flaw but for the price $0.99 + Gallery Artwork is Worth it. If feel Embarrassed about the Title you can try Sending it to your Friends, and Playing it on your Friend's Account, or letting them try it. I Really Enjoy the game Please Don’t Judge Me because the Gallery. Gallery Artwork is Beautiful but What i Really Enjoy of game is the Gameplay even it's Repetitive.Rating : 7/10