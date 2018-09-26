Rain

Gem63

unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hello
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: how much do you need to earn to go rank up
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: wait 24 hours
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: i earned like 1k
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: why do my diamands not come
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem370 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: hello
Sign in to start chatting

30

0/160

EarnNewsHeavy Metal Machines : Game Overview
By: Gamehag on September 26, 2018
(17 ratings)
Heavy Metal Machines : Game Overview

Heavy Metal Machines : Game Overview

This is an overview of the newly released game, just this September of 2018, on Steam called Heavy Metal Machines.

What is this Heavy Metal Machine?
We can really base just from the title of the game if it will suck or rock right? But this game is titled ‘Heavy Metal Machine’ it’s to hardcore so I guess it rocks. Anyway the game is MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) but not your typical MOBA game play. Players will be battling other players using their own customized cars; yup it is like the movie ‘Death Race’ and ‘Mad Max’. The game resembles to Rocket League, a car soccer game, because the game is also based and inspired that game. The game is also inspired in the famous 90’s arcade game Rock n’ Roll Racing, but different objectives. With a heavy metal background music that will surely pump your adrenaline or will destroy your eardrums, so I highly suggest not using headphones while playing or just lower the volume.



What It Doesn’t Have that Every MOBA Possess?
Because the game is not a typical MOBA some basic components in every MOBA is not included in the game, such as Tower, a defensive structure against enemies. No Lanes in the game, basically you can go anywhere and it’s the enemy’s problem on how they will defend you and same goes for your team. And the game doesn’t have minions, soldier, creep or whatever ever MOBA game call there foot soldiers, so team cooperation is really a must for you can’t rely on any other allies besides them.



What are the Abilities of the Cars?
The Car used in this game is like in the ‘Mad Max’ or ‘Death Race’, meaning the car used in the match can use specific firepower from machine gun, laser, rockets, and a lot more. Different car possess different special characteristics some cars are faster, others are a lot durable, and other car is more loaded with fire power. Faster cars can be easily destroyed, durable cars are a lot slower, and cars with a lot of fire power have a decent speed and durability.



What’s The Match Objective?
The match is decided once a team delivers the bomb to the enemy base. So the main objective of the game is to overcome opponents blocking your way same goes for hazard areas or obstacle courses. Destroying the an enemy car must be the teams main priority the more enemy car you destroy the better, obstacle course doesn’t possess much treat compared to the enemy fire power. Applying different roles on your team is highly recommended as one of your objectives, like the one holding your bomb could be the fastest car on your team while other cars assist you to deliver the bomb.



My Review
The game is not that great for me it’s too fast for me, and the car is hard to control. The concept of the game is good but not that unique, but the theme of the game is awesome. I love the heavy metal themed racing it will really pump you blood fast. I would highly recommend this to some hardcore gamers that can master any game instantly I’m sure they will like this game, and unfortunately for players that are not good at games I don’t recommend this game but they can try. Guess that’s all hope you enjoy the review see you next article.

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy