Goat Simulator and DLCS

is a third person game in which you control a goat. The game was made byand was released on 1 April 2014. The game starts with you beeing a simple goat , you are free to explore the whole map and destroy everything . You can jump, run , bash into objects , and lick objects and peoples. By lick i mean use your long tongue to drag them with you . The game is based on a points system , more points more better you will fell. In the game there are a ton of other games references like: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles , Breaking Bad , Minecraft, I am bread , a satanic ritual , and many more.The game doesn't have a story and was started as a joke but turned out to be a funny game that you can enjoy. In this game you can even use a skateboard , a bicycle and a boat. Is the type of game where visual bugs don't make the game weak but it make him even stronger beacuse that's what is this all about , you having fun. You can change the goat on the menu or on the world.Now let's talk a little about the 3DLC's available on market and 1 for free. I will start withThis DLC is free and adds to the game a new map , a level system. At the start you get to pick from 6 clasess:- the goat get's a iron spicked armor and a sets of skills similar with Hulk.-not to mutch clothing and get's 2 abilities: Stealth and Stunlock.- this class looks like a fisherman and his abilities are :1.Fish (Noun): Makes a random fish in front of the goat.2Fish (Verb): Your fishing pole grabs a nearby object and holds it in the air.-Makes your goat look like a magician and gives you 2 abilities:1.Card Trick: The goat shoots out a flurry of playing cards.2Fire Bawl: Shoots fire ball.: Is a Microwave with legs , his abilities are:1.Pizza: Shoots a pizza.2.Explosion: You explode , making your body fly far away.And the last and most powerfull classwhich grant you nothing , have fun!In this DLC you don't get points anymore , instead you get xp for your level , you can make xp by completing quests or killing monsters. The are references to other games to like : World of Warcraft, Diablo, Skyrim, and Zelda.The second DLC isThis is a survival game in which you have to craft items, kill and eat zombies for your survival , adds a new map and new buldings to the game like : a mall, funeral home, drug stand, president vote and many more.The 3rd DLC isThis DLC adds a new map inspierd by Payday 2 , is this DLC you can steal from peoples , you can gamble , and buy things like : masks , maks and some masks , yeah there are only masks. You can be a a camel, or even a dolphin in a wheelchair,there is not limit you can be evreything ( except the only 4 animals you can pick)Characters:Don Pastrami ( Vin Dissel + Pizza)Valentino Salami (he can control dudes)Dolph Spaghetti (can walk on walls)And in this DLC you can even drive cars.PS: Payday 2 did the same thing but in their style.And the last DLC isWas released in May 26, 2016 and makes fun of most popular Sci-fi games , movies and tv shows: Mass Effect , Star Wars , Doctor Who.In this DLC you can drive a space ship , you can destory Earth , you can upgrade your Colony and this whole acction takes place on the Moon.This is most of the thing about the game , in my opinion this game is very cool and has $12 million in revenue with over 2.5 million copies sold.