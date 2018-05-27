De_Dust_2 : The Immortal Map

It Was Not Easy

Justin DeJong



De_Dust_2 or just Dust 2 is one of the most iconic maps in CS series.In this article, we will discuss some things about this popular map. Dust 2 is the successor to its first map 'Dust'. Its original author was David Johnston or Dave, he also created the map Cobble. As David wanted to create a real sequel to his previous map Dust he titled the map 'Dust 3' during the Alpha and Beta Stage. However, the name was changed to Dust 2 before the launch. The map was released with Counter-Strike 1.1 patch (March 13, 2001) as one of the official maps. Dust 2 is one of the maps which have been in every Counter-Strike series. Dust 2 is a strongly balanced map, Being a choice in many ESports Tournaments. The map being Simple and Medium-sized one of the few square shaped maps.When Dave started posting on his blog he stated :'It was never going to be easy creating a successor to the most-played FPS map in the world. Even with the benefit of the same texture set, an established theme and innumerable number of salivating CS players, it was an incredibly daunting task.'in this line, he states that it was never going to be an easy task to create a successor to one of the most played maps in the world.The arrows you saw in the older versions of Dust 2 were suggested by Gearbox's Brian M. whom he invited for some suggestions, which were then also added to other official maps for better accessibility to Bombsites. There are also many hidden messages in the map a Graffiti can be seen in Bombsite A saying Goose which is a reference to Minh Le who is co-creator of Counter-Strike. This map also holds a Guinness world record for being the most inhabited video game environment by cumulative gameplay hours.When Dust 2 was removed from Competetive Esports Valve faced backlash from fans. As still, a huge number of players love this map. If you revisit CS 1.6 you will see that many servers running on only Dust 2 or also Dust 24/7 Servers. You can see many recreations of this map on other games as a work of modders. However, the map returned to the competitive pool. The CS: GO version is set in Morocco. The newer revamped version of Dust 2 is now released (image above). Dust 2 is a strongly balanced map, Being a choice in many ESports Tournaments. The map being Simple and Medium-sized one of the few square shaped maps.Justin DeJong or also known as N0TH1NG was designer of few Counter-Strike maps (Docks and Seige). On December 7, 2000, he committed suicide to continue his legacy Dave along with Christopher A. took it on them self to add his memorial in their maps (Dust2 and Aztec). Dave added his memorial in CT-Spawn.When searched on Youtube you get over 14,700,000 results whom one video is one of the most popular video titled "Counter-Strike – DE dust2 HD" with over 90 million views and ESL being the top creator.Dust 2 being the map with whom I have spent my years with from childhood to youth this will always be my favorite and will always be remembered by every CS fan and player.