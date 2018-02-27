Games with Hardware Requirements "Most weight" Through the Years

Framerate of 60 FPS or more, high resolution, modding support, Steam, mouse and keyboard ... there are many things that are often diomongkan by enthusiast PC platform when asked to explain why they are far superior to the console. But they never said anything about how much budget is needed to get all these advantages. Capital of $ 1,000 can sometimes be the minimum to get the best quality on the PC, but it is still dependent on the quality of the port given by the game developers. No matter how strong your machine, if the game is not optimized properly, then the term "PC version is always superior" would not be valid until the developer can fix any technical issues that exist in the game port that usually unsparing take a year.
This makes me think of, any game that really "heavy" to be played each year. With visual technologies that are increasingly beautiful, the hardware requirements will certainly continue to rise, making the PC gamers have to be diligent to spend money to upgrade their PC at least once every 3-5 years. For gamers who have used this platform for over a dozen years, it seems there is no harm to reminisce back any game that takes great specs to play. Here are the games with the most severe specifications in each year:
Game: Quake
Developer: ID Software
Engine: Quake Engine
Genre: FPS
Spesifikasi:
The reason could be "severe": PC games in 1996 most still use 32-bit visuals and Quake be one of the really revolutionary FPS genre into 3D and filled with highly detailed polygon belonging to his time.
Game: Quake II
Developer: Id Software
Engine: Id Tech 2 Engine
Genre: FPS
Spesifikasi:
The reason could be "severe": PC Games this year is still dominated by the visual 2D game with Sprite. Id Software still be one of the switch to 3D in this genre. The visual aspect also continue to be made in more detail in this sequel, making the hardware requirements are higher than ever.
Game: Unreal
Developer: Epic Games
Engine: Unreal Engine
Genre: FPS
Spesifikasi:
The following specifications are specifications have been updated according to the latest version of the Unreal. The original specification could not be found.
The reason could be "heavy": the reason is not much different with Quake. Only Unreal texture have more detailed and amazing effects for its time. The only games that emulate the visual quality of this is Half Life from Valve, but the game had the character models are still relatively poor and a more linear level design.
Game: Everquest
Developer: Sony Online Entertainment
Engine: Aurora Engine
Genre: MMORPG
Spesifikasi:
The reason could be "severe": Game stretcher MMO concept and become one of the games that use the technology 3d accelerator for large scale games like this. Game does not support the software mode and really need a graphics card with a 3dfx voodoo technology. Against raid bosses in this game with dozens of players in one place can be said to be unplayable .
Game: Citizen Kabuto
Developer: Planet Moon Studios
Engine: Amityville Engine
Genre: Third Person Shooter/ RTS
Spesifikasi:
The reason could be "severe": Games have a very large-scale maps for the game than the game in the era of the 90s with little loading screen, this can not be done with any game engine. Planet Moon Studios to build its own game engine that is where this engine have the effect of lighting and the view distance is incredible, but the two things that make the game be optimized well even with hardware specifications recommended.
Game: Comanche 4
Developer: Naval Logic
Engine: Voxel Space Engine
Genre: Action, Simulation
Spesifikasi:
The reason could be "severe": Game had the effect of water, rendering distant view, as well as explosions and other effects belonging advanced to 2001 ,. The game is often used as a gaming benchmark in 2001 because it quite difficult to run at the highest settings.
Game: Battlefield 1942
Developer: DICE
Engine: Refractor Engine
Genre: FPS
Spesifikasi:
The reason could be "severe": Games have a large-scale map and can accommodate up to 64 players. Explosions and here there can not be avoided from this game. Game also supports the view distance and visual effects to create a fantastic explosion of war shades are perfect for its time.
Game: Unreal 2
Developer: Legend Entertainment
Engine: Unreal Engine 2
Genre: FPS
Spesifikasi:
The reason could be "severe": This game had the texture resolution and the number of higher polygon and very detail than games with Unreal Engine 2 previously. that's it, really .
Game: Far Cry
Developer: Crytek
Engine: Cry Engine
Genre: FPS
Spesifikasi:
The reason could be "severe": Beginning of CryEngine. This game became one FPS stretcher open-world concept. Games also have a complex visual and lighting effects are "realistic".
Game: F.E.A.R
Developer: Monolith Studios
Engine: LithTech Jupiter Ex
Genre: FPS
Spesifikasi minimum:
Recommended specifications:
The reason could be "severe": Game physics have a slick, smart AI, a shadow effect that is advanced , and some cool particle effects for its time, especially when using the slow motion in the game.
Game: The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
Developer: Bethesda
Engine: Gamebryo Engine
Genre: RPG
Spesifikasi minimum:
Recommended specifications:
The reason could be "severe": Game super wide open world with minimal loading screen. View distance away, as well as the visual become one of the best for 2006.
Game: Crysis
Developer: Crytek
Engine: CryEngine 2
Genre: FPS
Spesifikasi minimum:
Recommended Specifications:
The reason could be "heavy": Does it need explanation? Weighing Crysis in 2007 became the meme today where people always ask " can it run Crysis?" In every time people show their specifications. Crytek's ambition is to make the game look as good tech demo or pre-rendered cutscene. They succeeded in doing so, but the risk is virtually no single computer that can run the game smoothly even at recommended specifications.
Game: Grand Theft Auto IV
Developer: Rockstar Games
Engine: RAGE
Genre: Action, Open-world
Spesifikasi minimum:
Recommended specifications:
The reason could be "severe": Optimization port of the console version of the poor, have vast open-world, complex city, and physics effects that are too "realistic".
Game: Arma II
Developer: Bohemia Interactive
Engine: Real Virtuality 2
Genre: Simulation, FPS
Spesifikasi minimum:
Recommended Specifications:
The reason could be "severe": Specifications are written above will not guarantee you can run the game with the best performance. Game had a bad optimization though a PC exclusive game. On the bright side, the game does look pretty when you're able to play at the highest settings.
Game: Metro 2033
Developer: 4A Games
Engine: 4A Engine
Genre: FPS
minimum specifications:
Recommended Specifications:
The reason could be "severe": Game may have the character model that is deplorable and very outdated , but this game had an environment that is detailed and varied and extraordinary light effects and full of atmosphere even for today's standards.
Game: The Witcher 2
Developer: CD Projekt Red
engine, red engine
Genre: RPG
Aspe not fikasi minimum:
Recommended Specifications:
The reason could be "severe": Some of you may be thinking "But Crysis 2 was also released in 2011." Yes, the game is indeed one of the most severe in the year but The Witcher 2 is more difficult to play at high settings than the game. Diiluar of a greater level aspects as well as a collection of visual effects for the extreme engine modified old school, there is a visual effect that really damaged the performance of this game is Ubersampling. Ubersampling in this game is really scaled back drastically gaming performance to high-end graphics cards like the 1070 GTX was difficult to achieve 60 FPS when this option is turned on.
Game: Planetside 2
Developer: Sony Online Entertainment (now the Daybreak Game Company)
Engine: ForgeLight Engine
Genre: FPS / MMO
minimum specifications:
Recommended Specifications:
The reason could be "severe": Game is constantly an ongoing war. Game must render objects and hundreds of players moving into one big folder constantly. On the other hand, the game had a blast effects and light enough good dbandingkat most games free-to-play more.
Game: ARMA 3
Developer: Bohemia Interactive
Engine: Real Virtuality 4
Genre: Simulation, FPS
Spesifikasi minimum:
Recommended Specifications:
The reason could be "severe": Games are not optimized properly like Arma 2. On the bright side, of environmental owned game looks pretty good and is still to this day as well as a vast map.
Game: Assassin’s Creed Unity
Developer: Ubisoft
Engine: AnvilNext 2.0 Engine
Genre: Action, Stealth
Spesifikasi minimum:
Recommended Specifications:
The reason could be "severe": Optimization severe. Games have features crowd that deliberately more crowded than ever, the vast open-world wide with large buildings. Even with the latest patch, the game is still hard to run with stable performance.
Game: The Witcher 3
Developer: CD Projekt Red
engine, red engine 3
Genre: RPG
Aspe not fikasi minimum:
Recommended Specifications:
The reason could be "severe": Games open-world have a very broad and rich in vegetation or other details that make the world in the game look so atmospheric and full of character. The visual effect is given is also very pretty to look at.
Game: Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
Developer: Eidos Montreal
Engine: Dawn Engine
Genre: FPS, Stealth
Spesifikasi minimum:
Recommended Specifications:
The reason could be "severe": Games have visual is beautiful, very detailed and very sharp image. Visual effects to create the feel of cyberpunk dystopia used by Eidos Montreal also very conspicuous. Games also have the levels are quite spacious although not class open-world game.
Game: Project Cars 2
Developer: Slightly Mad Studios
Engine: MADNESS Game Engine
Genre: Racing
Spesifikasi minimum:
Recommended Specifications:
The reason could be "severe": Visual of Project Cars look photorealistik. Details on the road, the car, the weather, and others make this game feel natural to hard to run if you do not have the right hardware.