Games with Hardware Requirements "Most weight" Through the Years

Framerate of 60 FPS or more, high resolution, modding support, Steam, mouse and keyboard ... there are many things that are often diomongkan by enthusiast PC platform when asked to explain why they are far superior to the console. But they never said anything about how much budget is needed to get all these advantages. Capital of $ 1,000 can sometimes be the minimum to get the best quality on the PC, but it is still dependent on the quality of the port given by the game developers. No matter how strong your machine, if the game is not optimized properly, then the term "PC version is always superior" would not be valid until the developer can fix any technical issues that exist in the game port that usually unsparing take a year.

This makes me think of, any game that really "heavy" to be played each year. With visual technologies that are increasingly beautiful, the hardware requirements will certainly continue to rise, making the PC gamers have to be diligent to spend money to upgrade their PC at least once every 3-5 years. For gamers who have used this platform for over a dozen years, it seems there is no harm to reminisce back any game that takes great specs to play. Here are the games with the most severe specifications in each year:

Disclaimer: In this list, the game is the preferred game that is hard to run on a "best settings".

1996

Game: Quake

Developer: ID Software

Engine: Quake Engine

Genre: FPS

Spesifikasi:

CPU: Intel Pentium(R) 75 MHz processor or better

Intel Pentium(R) 75 MHz processor or better RAM: DOS — 8 MB RAM required; Win 95 — 16 MB RAM required

The reason could be "severe": PC games in 1996 most still use 32-bit visuals and Quake be one of the really revolutionary FPS genre into 3D and filled with highly detailed polygon belonging to his time.

1997

Game: Quake II

Developer: Id Software

Engine: Id Tech 2 Engine

Genre: FPS

Spesifikasi:

CPU: Intel Pentium III, Athlon MP

Intel Pentium III, Athlon MP GPUs: GeForce 6200 LE, Rage 128 Ultra 16MB

RAM: 32 MB

The reason could be "severe": PC Games this year is still dominated by the visual 2D game with Sprite. Id Software still be one of the switch to 3D in this genre. The visual aspect also continue to be made in more detail in this sequel, making the hardware requirements are higher than ever.

1998

Game: Unreal

Developer: Epic Games

Engine: Unreal Engine

Genre: FPS

Spesifikasi:

The following specifications are specifications have been updated according to the latest version of the Unreal. The original specification could not be found.

CPU: Intel Pentium III, Athlon MP

Intel Pentium III, Athlon MP GPU: Geforce FX 5200, Radeon Xpress 1200 series

Geforce FX 5200, Radeon Xpress 1200 series RAM: 256 MB

The reason could be "heavy": the reason is not much different with Quake. Only Unreal texture have more detailed and amazing effects for its time. The only games that emulate the visual quality of this is Half Life from Valve, but the game had the character models are still relatively poor and a more linear level design.

1999

Game: Everquest

Developer: Sony Online Entertainment

Engine: Aurora Engine

Genre: MMORPG

Spesifikasi:

CPU: Intel Pentium III

Intel Pentium III GPU: 3D video card with 16 MB

3D video card with 16 MB RAM: 256 MB

The reason could be "severe": Game stretcher MMO concept and become one of the games that use the technology 3d accelerator for large scale games like this. Game does not support the software mode and really need a graphics card with a 3dfx voodoo technology. Against raid bosses in this game with dozens of players in one place can be said to be unplayable .

2000

Game: Citizen Kabuto

Developer: Planet Moon Studios

Engine: Amityville Engine

Genre: Third Person Shooter/ RTS

Spesifikasi:

CPU: Intel Pentium 4

GPU: Geforce 9300, HD Radeon 2350 Pro

Geforce 9300, HD Radeon 2350 Pro RAM: 512 MB

The reason could be "severe": Games have a very large-scale maps for the game than the game in the era of the 90s with little loading screen, this can not be done with any game engine. Planet Moon Studios to build its own game engine that is where this engine have the effect of lighting and the view distance is incredible, but the two things that make the game be optimized well even with hardware specifications recommended.

2001

Game: Comanche 4

Developer: Naval Logic

Engine: Voxel Space Engine

Genre: Action, Simulation

Spesifikasi:

CPU: Intel Pentium III

Intel Pentium III The RAM: 128MB

GPU: Direct3D card with 32MB or better

The reason could be "severe": Game had the effect of water, rendering distant view, as well as explosions and other effects belonging advanced to 2001 ,. The game is often used as a gaming benchmark in 2001 because it quite difficult to run at the highest settings.

2002

Game: Battlefield 1942

Developer: DICE

Engine: Refractor Engine

Genre: FPS

Spesifikasi:

CPU: Intel Pentium III, Athlon MP

Intel Pentium III, Athlon MP GPU: GeForce 2, ATI Radeon with 64 VRAM

RAM: 256 MB

The reason could be "severe": Games have a large-scale map and can accommodate up to 64 players. Explosions and here there can not be avoided from this game. Game also supports the view distance and visual effects to create a fantastic explosion of war shades are perfect for its time.

2003

Game: Unreal 2

Developer: Legend Entertainment

Engine: Unreal Engine 2

Genre: FPS

Spesifikasi:

CPU: Intel Pentium III, AMD Athlon

Intel Pentium III, AMD Athlon GPU: GeForce 3, ATI Radeon 8500

RAM: 384 MB

The reason could be "severe": This game had the texture resolution and the number of higher polygon and very detail than games with Unreal Engine 2 previously. that's it, really .

2004

Game: Far Cry

Developer: Crytek

Engine: Cry Engine

Genre: FPS

Spesifikasi:

CPU: AMD Athlon 2400, Intel Pentium 4 2.0 GHz

GPU: GeForce 4, ATI Radeon 9500 with 128 MV VRAM

RAM: 512 MB

The reason could be "severe": Beginning of CryEngine. This game became one FPS stretcher open-world concept. Games also have a complex visual and lighting effects are "realistic".

2005

Game: F.E.A.R

Developer: Monolith Studios

Engine: LithTech Jupiter Ex

Genre: FPS

Spesifikasi minimum:

CPU: Inetl Pentium 4 1.7 GHz or equivalent

GPU: GeForce 4, ATI Radeon 9000 with 64 MB VRAM

RAM: 512 MB

Recommended specifications:

CPU: Intel Pentium 4 3.0 GHz or equivalent

GPU: Radeon 9800 Pro, GeForce 6600 with DX9 support and 256 MB VRAM

RAM: 1 GB

The reason could be "severe": Game physics have a slick, smart AI, a shadow effect that is advanced , and some cool particle effects for its time, especially when using the slow motion in the game.

2006

Game: The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Developer: Bethesda

Engine: Gamebryo Engine

Genre: RPG

Spesifikasi minimum:

CPU: 2GHz Intel Pentium 4 or equivalent

GPU: Graphic card with 128 MB VRAM with DX 9.0 support

RAM: 512 MB

Recommended specifications:

CPU: 3 GHz Intel Pentium 4 or equivalent

GPU: ATI X800 series, Nvidia Geforce 6800 series

ATI X800 series, Nvidia Geforce 6800 series RAM: 1 GB

The reason could be "severe": Game super wide open world with minimal loading screen. View distance away, as well as the visual become one of the best for 2006.

2007

Game: Crysis

Developer: Crytek

Engine: CryEngine 2

Genre: FPS

Spesifikasi minimum:

CPU: Intel Pentium 4 2.8 GHz, Intel Core 2.0 GHz, AMD Athlon 2800+

Intel Pentium 4 2.8 GHz, Intel Core 2.0 GHz, AMD Athlon 2800+ GPU: Nvidia Geforce 6800 GT, Ati Radeon 9800 Pro graphics card with 256 MB VRAM

RAM: 1 GB

Recommended Specifications:

CPU: Intel Pentium III, Athlon MP

Intel Pentium III, Athlon MP GPU: Nvidia 7800 series, ATI Radeon 1800 series, Nvidia GeForce 8800 GTS graphics card with> 512 MB VRAM

RAM: 2 GB

The reason could be "heavy": Does it need explanation? Weighing Crysis in 2007 became the meme today where people always ask " can it run Crysis?" In every time people show their specifications. Crytek's ambition is to make the game look as good tech demo or pre-rendered cutscene. They succeeded in doing so, but the risk is virtually no single computer that can run the game smoothly even at recommended specifications.

2008

Game: Grand Theft Auto IV

Developer: Rockstar Games

Engine: RAGE

Genre: Action, Open-world

Spesifikasi minimum:

CPU: Core 2 Duo E4300, Athlon X2 Dual Core 3600+

GPU: Nvidia Geforce 7900 GS, Nvidia Radeon X1900 Series graphics card with 256 MB VRAM

RAM: 1 GB

Recommended specifications:

CPU: Intel Core 2 Quad Q6600, AMD Phenom 9850 Quad Core

Intel Core 2 Quad Q6600, AMD Phenom 9850 Quad Core GPU: Nvidia Geforce 8800 GT, AMD Radeon HD 3870

RAM: 2.5 GB

The reason could be "severe": Optimization port of the console version of the poor, have vast open-world, complex city, and physics effects that are too "realistic".

2009

Game: Arma II

Developer: Bohemia Interactive

Engine: Real Virtuality 2

Genre: Simulation, FPS

Spesifikasi minimum:

CPU: Dual Core CPU (Intel Pentium 4 3.0 GHz, Intel Core 2.0 GHz, AMD Athlon 3200+ or faster)

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce 7800, ATI Radeon 1800

RAM: 1 GB

Recommended Specifications:

CPU: Quad Core CPU or fast dual core (Intel Core 2.8 GHz, AMD Athlon 64 X2 4400+)

GPU: Nvidia Geforce 8800 GT, ATI Radeon 4850

RAM: 2 GB

The reason could be "severe": Specifications are written above will not guarantee you can run the game with the best performance. Game had a bad optimization though a PC exclusive game. On the bright side, the game does look pretty when you're able to play at the highest settings.

2010

Game: Metro 2033

Developer: 4A Games

Engine: 4A Engine

Genre: FPS

minimum specifications:

CPU: Dual Core CPU

GPU: Nvidia GeForce 8800, Nvidia GeForce GT220 and above

RAM: 1 GB

Recommended Specifications:

CPU: Quad Core CPU or dual-core processor with 3.0 GHz and above

GPU: Nvidia Geforce GTX 260 and above

RAM: 2 GB

The reason could be "severe": Game may have the character model that is deplorable and very outdated , but this game had an environment that is detailed and varied and extraordinary light effects and full of atmosphere even for today's standards.

2011

Game: The Witcher 2

Developer: CD Projekt Red

engine, red engine

Genre: RPG

Aspe not fikasi minimum:

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo 2.2 GHz

GPU: Nvidia Geforce 8800 or equivalent

RAM: 1 GB

Recommended Specifications:

CPU: Intel Quad Core CPU or equivalent

GPU: Nvidia Geforce 260, Radeon HD 4850

Nvidia Geforce 260, Radeon HD 4850 RAM: 3 GB

The reason could be "severe": Some of you may be thinking "But Crysis 2 was also released in 2011." Yes, the game is indeed one of the most severe in the year but The Witcher 2 is more difficult to play at high settings than the game. Diiluar of a greater level aspects as well as a collection of visual effects for the extreme engine modified old school, there is a visual effect that really damaged the performance of this game is Ubersampling. Ubersampling in this game is really scaled back drastically gaming performance to high-end graphics cards like the 1070 GTX was difficult to achieve 60 FPS when this option is turned on.

2012

Game: Planetside 2

Developer: Sony Online Entertainment (now the Daybreak Game Company)

Engine: ForgeLight Engine

Genre: FPS / MMO

minimum specifications:

CPU: Intel Core I5-760, AMD {henom II X4

GPU: Nvidia Geforce GTX 260, AMD Radeon HD 4850

RAM: 6 GB

Recommended Specifications:

CPU: Intel I7 Processors, AMD Phenom X6 or higher

GPU: Nvidia Geforce 560, AMD HD 6970

RAM: 6 GB

The reason could be "severe": Game is constantly an ongoing war. Game must render objects and hundreds of players moving into one big folder constantly. On the other hand, the game had a blast effects and light enough good dbandingkat most games free-to-play more.

2013

Game: ARMA 3

Developer: Bohemia Interactive

Engine: Real Virtuality 4

Genre: Simulation, FPS

Spesifikasi minimum:

CPU: Intel Dual Core 2.4 GHz or AMD Athlon Dual Core 2.5 GHz

GPU: Nvidia Geforce 8800 GT, AMD Radeon HD 3850

RAM: 2 GB

Recommended Specifications:

CPU: Intel Core I5-2300, AMD Phenom II X4 940, or higher

GPU: Nvidia Geforce GTX 560, AMD Radeon HD 7750

RAM: 4 GB

The reason could be "severe": Games are not optimized properly like Arma 2. On the bright side, of environmental owned game looks pretty good and is still to this day as well as a vast map.

2014

Game: Assassin’s Creed Unity

Developer: Ubisoft

Engine: AnvilNext 2.0 Engine

Genre: Action, Stealth

Spesifikasi minimum:

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K @ 3.3 GHz, AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0 GHz, AMD Phenom II X4 940 @ 3.0 GHz

GPU: Nvidia Geforce GTX 680, AMD Radeon HD 7970

RAM: 6 GB

Recommended Specifications:

CPU: Intel Core i7-3770 @ 3.4 GHz, AMd FX-8350 @ 4.0 GHz

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780, AMD Radeon R9 290X

RAM: 8 GB

The reason could be "severe": Optimization severe. Games have features crowd that deliberately more crowded than ever, the vast open-world wide with large buildings. Even with the latest patch, the game is still hard to run with stable performance.

2015

Game: The Witcher 3

Developer: CD Projekt Red

engine, red engine 3

Genre: RPG

Aspe not fikasi minimum:

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K @ 3.3 GHz, AMD Phenom II X4 940 @ 3.0 GHz

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660, AMD Radeon HD 7870

RAM: 6 GB

Recommended Specifications:

CPU: Intel Core i7-3770 @ 3.4 GHz, AMd FX-8350 @ 4.0 GHz

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770, AMD Radeon HD R9 290

RAM: 8 GB

The reason could be "severe": Games open-world have a very broad and rich in vegetation or other details that make the world in the game look so atmospheric and full of character. The visual effect is given is also very pretty to look at.

2016

Game: Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Developer: Eidos Montreal

Engine: Dawn Engine

Genre: FPS, Stealth

Spesifikasi minimum:

CPU: Intel Core i3-2100 or equivalent

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660, AMD Radeon HD 2870

RAM: 8 GB

Recommended Specifications:

CPU: Intel Core i7-3770K, AMD FX 8350 Wraith

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970, AMD Radeon RX 480 (to 1080p)

RAM: 16 GB

The reason could be "severe": Games have visual is beautiful, very detailed and very sharp image. Visual effects to create the feel of cyberpunk dystopia used by Eidos Montreal also very conspicuous. Games also have the levels are quite spacious although not class open-world game.

2017

Game: Project Cars 2

Developer: Slightly Mad Studios

Engine: MADNESS Game Engine

Genre: Racing

Spesifikasi minimum:

CPU: Intel Core i5-3450 @ 5.0 GHz, AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0 GHz

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 680 or equivalent

RAM: 8 GB

Recommended Specifications:

CPU: Intel Core i7-6700k

Intel Core i7-6700k GPU: Nvidia Geforce 1080 GTX, AMD Radeon R9 480

RAM: 16 GB

The reason could be "severe": Visual of Project Cars look photorealistik. Details on the road, the car, the weather, and others make this game feel natural to hard to run if you do not have the right hardware.

