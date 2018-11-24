Game review: Command & Conquer: Rivals

Command & Conquer: Rivals is released by the famous and renowned Electronic Arts company as a new version of the Command & Conquer series for smartphones to revive the name of the series. The births of the 1980s and 90s have many memories of the Command & Conquer series. I do not know if it's a gamer who has not experienced any of the titles in this series. The exciting Gamers Generals game was one of the most popular games of the eighties, and it was a great pleasure to control the advanced forces on the Red Alert titles.



EA's policies are not understandable to me. It is difficult to succeed in new titles or to continue the success of old titles. But the fact that you can destroy a very popular collection in this way requires a double art. At the 2013 E3 Expo, the Electronic Arts Corporation was introduced as Command & Conquer: Rivals. The game was in the real-time strategy of multiplayer Real-Time. Two people came on stage and competed with their mobile phones. It was clear that no one enjoyed the show. Thriller introduced the game on YouTube with tens of thousands of negative votes. Even though I think the gameplay was not so exciting, I hoped EA would improve the game until it was released. Hope that did not turn out to be true.







Main page of the game



The game has a mechanism similar to the common card headings these days, such as Clash Royale and its composition with the Domination style. At the beginning of the game, each player has the main building, which has two health tablets. You also have some resources called Tiberuim (known to you, is not?).



You can build different forces by extracting these resources and building different buildings alongside your main house. Each force needs a certain amount of Tiberium, and you need to be careful in making the forces so that you do not get lost in resources or build power.





categorize of different game leagues



Each force has its own capabilities. For example, a force is common to ordinary gun fighters and a force can be effective against vehicles. If you make a mistake in choosing these units, you will be very easy to lose. There are three zones on the battlefield, each of which consists of three parts.



With the two areas in hand, you activate a powerful rocket that will be fired by filling the bar below it towards the main building of the opponent and halving its health bar. Two shots are enough to win the game.



If the missile will be able to pick up areas from the missile bar, the rocket will continue to prepare and will not begin its work from the beginning. So you need to be very careful about your strategy and resources. Many times I've been struggling to win, but the opponent has changed everything by changing his strategy at the closing moments.



I said earlier that the game is similar to Clash Royale. The important difference is that in Clash Royale, the forces move automatically on the playing field, but in Command & Conquer: Rivals, this is where you need to specify which unit to move and what to do. In this situation, you can run different strategies and confuse your opponent. At the end of each battle, you will receive points and funds that are critical to ranking and upgrading forces.





Inside the boxes there are different items. Coins that are affordable are inside the game and you need these coins to boost your strength. Special cards for each force requiring a certain number of cards at different levels to upgrade that power (exactly like Clash Royale).



Diamonds are also in the game and you can buy them at the store or open the boxes sooner. There are also challenges in the game, with which you can get into valuable boxes that contain more rare items.



There are two groups in the game that you can play individually with them. The GDI and the Brotherhood of Nod, both of which are titles of Tiberium Wars. These two groups have different forces and this has been able to play more variety and excitement.



The system for finding the opponent was not at all accurate at first, but with some time since the release of the game and providing new updates, the system is fairer and there is not much difference with your opponents. Game servers have EA's powerful support and are generally good. I had no problem with one or two things in the game experience .





It is also possible to set a specific challenge for each match



The game has been dramatically downgraded to its display on the E3. Of course, after some time, game updates made it possible to upgrade some of the visual effects of the game and can tolerate the experience of the title. Also, the number of playable units has a high diversity and will not disappoint you.



In the battlefield, the gaming environment is crowded and the game is dominated by the game. Sounding also does not have to be mentioned, but it should be said that the experience of this title is quite different from the sound and can even affect the outcome of the struggle.



Although the game Command & Conquer: Rivals is somewhat fun in terms of gameplay, you have to think and strategy to win it, but that's not something a fan can enjoy.



we heard that , the EA wanted to rebuild a few titles. we should see what quality these remixes are and how satisfied they are with the fans. But it should be noted that this title has been nailed to Command & Conquer Coffin.



