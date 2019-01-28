Free mobile game recommendations

Mobile phones nowadays are used for several things, gaming is one of them. Although mobile gaming is often made fun of in the gaming community, there are many fun games available for mobile devices which can be extremely entertaining.In this article, I am showing a list of games recommended by me for people who are looking for games to play in their cellphones. Whether they are competitive and complex games or rather, simple and quick games everyone can pick up and play immediately. The more competitive ones are online multiplayer games but there is also a wide range of offline singleplayer games you can play anywhere, however, they usually have features that require an internet connection.In this article, only games that cost no money are showcased, not counting the in-app purchases.Starting off with one of the best and most played mobile games,is an online multiplayer arena developed by. What makes Clash Royale so addicting and succesful, is not just the quick and apparently simple gameplay, but also its progress system. It is a game that requires you to play almost everyday so you can open chests, collect new cards, earn gold, gems and keep upgrading your deck in order to be stronger and stronger. Matches usually last 3-4 minutes and have the elements of MOBA, Tower Defense and CCG games: Both players have a deck with 8 cards that constantly cycle when spent and must deploy units and buildings and also cast spells in order to defend your towers and try to take down the ones of your opponent, like you would do in a MOBA/Siege style of game.If you are looking for a competitive experience and invest tons of time in an online game, Clash Royale is perfect for you, however, it also provides a fun experience to more casual users.is a single player endless side scroller bywhich consists off controlling zombies in a high-speed race where you can make your zombies devour people and turn them into zombies and earn brains. The main purpose of the game is to see how far you can reach and how many brains you manage to collect. There are collectible power-ups which add to the gameplay experience and enhance your current run and also quests and permanent upgrades you can purchase from the shop, adding replay value and preventing the game from being boring, repetitive and from having no real mission.In sum, if you are looking for simple single player games to pass your time, you will most likely enjoy Zombie Tsunami.Just like Zombie Tsunami,byis an endless side-scroller. Jetpack Joyride, as the name suggests, is a game where you control a character (a man named Barry) in a jetpack and race yourself through a high-speed adventure and see how far you can go. Since you have a jetpack, your character can freely fly through the track. However, you have to dodge the obstacles. Jetpack Joyride also lets you collect coins and power-ups during your run, letting you constantly upgrade them in the shop and completing missions for added fun and rewards, and even buy new jetpacks and clothes if you wish.Simple, addicting and challenging, Jetpack Joyride is also highly recommended as it is a fun side-scroller to play in your free time.is a card game developed byfeaturing the characters from the Warcraft universe. If you are familiar toor, you already know most mechanics of turn based card dueling. It is online, has an extremely active and influential competitive scenario, which is the evironment PvP fanatics enjoy the most. Cards in Hearthstone consume an amount of mana, a resource that you keep gaining every turn until it reaches 10 and there are many categories of cards with different effects and features such as Hero Powers. There are multiple game modes, and it even has single player adventures and dungeons.One of the most recommended card dueling games available, it can also be played in your PC, using the same account as the one you use in your mobile device. Easy to play, hard to master.developed byis a side-scroller, however it is not endless. You play as a bison launched in a wrestling ring as it if were a slingshot, and then you will commence running and jumping on gummy bears, while also trying to reach a certain point of the game and complete missions. What makes this game unique is the reliance on upgrades. Every time you finish a run, you earn cash based on that run's performance and purchase more and more upgrades for the next rounds, which let you go further in the next runs. That, in my opinion, makes the game more addictive than the other side-scrollers, the upgrade factor is huge and the replay value as well, since it makes you want to keep purchasing upgrades and starting new runs, while also completing the missions that appear in your screen.If you are looking forward to a game that involves constant upgrades, high-speed running and gummy spanking action, you should definitely downloadThese are a few addictive games for mobile phones and tablets, which one do you think is the coolest to play?