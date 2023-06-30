For Honor, The basics vol. 3.

Yes indeed, it has arrived. The third volume of the For Honor, The basics article.

In the latest articles we talked about the basics of gameplay and classes. In the current one, I would like to talk about the perks.In short, Perks are literal passives that give you unusual bonuses. There are 3 branches of Perks; Offense, Defense, Assist. In total there are 21 perks you can choose from, but they all depend on the hero and it's playstyle. Every single hero has 7 of it's own, personal perks but you can only use 3 perks at maximum. Every hero you play will have different perk combinations.Here is a picture of what perks look like:They are relatively easy to obtain, all they require is to gain reputation levels on various heroes and loot the battlefield. By looting the battlefield, I mean that after every single battle you play you get random equipment you can equip on your hero. The tier of equipment also depends on the level of your character; For the highest grade of loot you need to have the 14th Hero Reputation achieved. For a perk to work, all 600 perk points have to be filled. If the line is not full, you won't gain any bonuses.Your perk build should be dependent all on your playstyle, although there are some perks I require to use all the time. For example the "Vengeful Barrier" which grants you shield upon exiting Revenge. This perk really does help in team modes, such as Dominion, Breach. Few heroes using Vengeful Barrier perk are Black Prior, Lawbringer and AramushaYou can start building your perk combinations as early as you start, except with low tier equipment you will barely manage to gain 2 common perks on your hero at most.In case you focus too much on the look of your heroes, I only recommend building your perk combination once you reached atleast the 10th Reputation. After building the perks, you can pay steel to change the look of an item you wear anytime. (But keep in mind that it can cost you a few thousand steels to change a few high grade armor pieces.)Dismantling your equipment is a nice way to gain Salvage. You can use the Salvage to upgrade and level up your equipment that will allocate more points on a selected Perk. Also don't fear about wasting the Salvage as mediocre players such as I am usually have like half a million of these salvages so they are not hard to obtain.I think this will do fine for the third volume of this article.What do you guys think? What basic informations should be included in the fourth volume?