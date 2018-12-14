Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Review
Sometimes it seems to me that the video game media goes wrong and that today's games become like slot machines. It is not easy to resist the cynicism of reviewing and year after year to forge optimistic joy on the basis of two or three phenomenal games that ultimately do not achieve the success and glory they deserve. But this is so in life, not just in the world of video games. Well instead of letting ourselves to do that, the most useful thing to do is to celebrate the rare moments when one of these phenomenal games stops and blows everything in front of them.
Divinity: Original Sin 2 is such a masterpiece. The previous game has caught many unprepared, and although we expect the same good things from the sequel, Original Sin 2 has delivered more than that. We are talking about a game that is without a doubt bent at the shoulders of cult RPG classics for PCs, such as Fallout 2 and Baldur's Gate 2. It's not a blasphemy, but we really have a game that treats players as an intelligent singer, not as a bitter idiot.
What is the game here about?
Rivellon World at Original Son 2 is darker than ever before. It's still a colorful fantasy place where you'll talk to animals, but in shady parts of it, some very bloody things are going on. Conflict raises discrimination on the basis of race, and the greatest threat is the dark forces of Voidwoken that are like liars tied to those who practice Source Magic.
Divinity: Original Sin 2 has some fresh ideas. For example, there is a race of reptiles for slavery to be a normal thing; as well as the mortal race of the immortals that, by tapping the face of the victims, can take over their identity.
In the offer you have six characters and each of them is so interesting that it is a real pity that you can not take them all with you. All right, you can go through an unofficial user modification, but this will pull some bugs with you. You have the magic that the demon possesses, the ex-lizard of the lame whom the assassins are killing,
What's particularly interesting about these characters is that their stories are interwoven. At a certain point, two characters will have the same target - one wants to kill her, and the other is needed alive. Discussing and spreading such situations can be used to bring people into different directions, and this is reflected when other players are controlled.
Divinity: Original Sin 2 can cooperatively play up to four players and it is one of the best multiplayer experiences that you can have in the RPG genre.
Not only are the characters different in their ability to fight, each race has its own specificity, which makes Divine co-operation fun. For example, you are trying to steal something but catch you and send them to jail. Your character in the jail reveals a secret escape escape, but he needs the help of the rest of the team.
"The most beautiful moments in Divinity do not even belong to quests, but the sequences that you create yourself."
Battles in Divinity: The Original Son 2 are never simple, but unexpected situations can turn you into your benefit by smart tactics and even seemingly cowardly moves.Borba now has a vertical dimension, so if you are on a subtle surface then you have a more effective attack. Most of the characters now have two types of shields - physical and magical.
"For some of the battles in the game you just can not prepare and you have to play them as a chess chess game."
Divinity: Original Sin 2 has yet another Arena mode for advanced testing of your generals, as well as the Game Master mode, which is a kind of editor for making your own missions, scenarios and entire campaigns. For any other high-budget title, we would pay such things as DLC packages. But Divinity not only delivers them with the game itself, but the 100+ hours of content offers 45 euros. Since Valve's Orange Box, we have not had such a valuable package!
Divinity: Original Sin 2 may not be the most beautiful game you've ever seen, but for one isometric title it's very detailed. Illumination compared to the previous game is somewhat more natural, some additional animations and effects are inserted, the camera is unlocked and everything looks pretty nice and quite savvy with regard to hardware hunger.
"The game lets you constantly try out new tactics and approaches, but it never fires and frustrates."
Although this is a primary game for the PC, the developer has always endeavored to offer two types of interfaces and control schemes so that Original Sin 2 can also play with the controller on the TV. For many, this will not be the preferred mode of play, but it is certainly commendable that this option exists. Similarly with sounded dialogues - you may not be listening to just what your characters say, but it's nice that all characters have their voices and fantastic how well it is done.
From a technical point of view, one may possibly object to visual chaos during the battle. Sometimes it is difficult to even discern the enemies of the powerful effects, let alone target them to make an attack. This was the case in the previous game, and here is even more pronounced. But what happens only occasionally and is not a serious problem.
In fact, the only real problem with this Divinity is if you skip it and steal it. In the sea of games with questionable design decisions this is a brilliant example of how to give the player a feeling of "abdominal butterflies". Everything is in Original Son 2 in your place and that's why you set it up for you. You are always in a disadvantage rather than an enemy, but the weakest battles are exactly those you win even though you are not a favorite.
This is a game of countless opportunities and unspotted events, the best in cooperative mode, but nothing less interesting in solo performances. The amount of quality content exceeds most other titles on the market and costs less than them.