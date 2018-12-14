Review with Visty > Sonic Mania

Sonic Mania

The Sonic Mania story continues the Sonic & Knuckles edition. Sonic and his old friend Tails get a strong signal from the side of the Angel Island , and after reaching the place they find that a bunch of Dr. Eggman robots are extracting a powerful diamond called Phantom Ruby. With the power that the diamond gives Dr. Eggman , he can make changes in time and place , and send Sonic along with Tails and Knuckles to their primitive place. Now , these heroes must go to the familiar areas and some new areas to get to Dr. Eggman and his robots , and return the magical diamond back …





The game starts exactly where the first Sonic version starts , Green Hill Zone! maybe at first looks like you are doing the same level , but once you move a little bit , you will notice some interesting changes. The game makers have changed the stages of the levels to avoid repeating the previous ones , and even added new and exciting elements that have made the levels more attractive.





Characters and their abilities





All three playable characters bring all their features from the old version.

Tails can fly by his tail in the air …

can fly by his tail in the air … Knuckles can fly a route on the air and he can go up by cling to the walls …

can fly a route on the air and he can go up by cling to the walls … Sonic , in addition to his previous abilities , received a new quick move that allowed him to shoot quickly after each jump and take the path forward.

Because of the high variation between characters and their abilities , the value of repetition of the game can be multiplied. For example , by choosing Tails , you can reach out to unpredictable locations and find hidden items or use the Knuckles abilities to fly a long route on the air.









New levels and Power-ups





In addition to the old levels , some new levels have been added to the game. Saloon Mirage and Studiopolis are among the most innovative and exciting new levels to be added to the game. These levels are so enhance and you can not discover all the details and locations at once.

Fortunately , in this release , we see the return of the popular Power-ups boxes of the old series. Using these Power-ups can help you complete the levels more easily. like in the Hydrocity Zone , if you use Power-ups , there is no need to be worry about the sonic choking from the lack of oxygen or you can use the fire Power-up to go on the melting material surfaces safely.









Another good point of the game is the creative design of the new enemies and the game's boss. At the end of each Act , a boss is await you , for example in a battle with Dr. Eggman , you enter a similar game like Tetris and Your goal is to pick the right colored blocks to close the path to Dr. Eggman's progress. In the another battle , you are chased by Dr. Eggman robots and you must use their own missiles to quickly destroy the robots. These battles are often challenging and a great excitement.

It can be said that the game is quite balanced in terms of difficulty and at the same time it fully respects the rules of the old sonic version. For example , if Sonic stays on between two platforms in such a way that the distance between them is less than the height of Sonic or if the time spent on each level is passed over than 10 minutes , you (as Sonic) will die in the place and if you have a extra life you will return to the last checkpoint and otherwise you should start the game from the beginning of the first Act.











It is hard to believe that a game with these graphics [The graphics which is used 26 years ago] will still be attractive and lovely! and the reality is that this pixel and colorful graphics is the sonic games identity and without it the game will become a soulless title. The design of the new environments is also really beautiful and eye catching , new animations added to the Sonic movements and the rest of the characters , perfectly matched by the gaming atmosphere and originality.



