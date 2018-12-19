Dishonored - it's time to act!

Plot

Game world

Characters and their pumping

Final opinion

"Dishonored" is an elaborate game design world with a stylish design that provides the player with countless ways to get around the area, ways to get the enemy out of his way and complete missions. You will learn to survive in the gray, dreary streets of the city, where you will have to face the city guards, in abandoned houses that hide dark sanctuaries and plague, as well as in luxurious mansions, where rats scurry under your feet.The plot is just incredible. Like the game itself, so are its add-ons (and they are even better!). It is a pity that the game is not too long, but it is replayable, which compensates for some speed of its passage. The game from the very beginning plunges into an atmosphere of hopelessness and despair. Plague and human vices have turned the city of Danuoll into a haven for "mourners" (infected), gangsters, unprincipled guards, smugglers and aristocrats who literally feasts during the plague. In a world where such chaos reigns, it is very easy to lose your face, and in fact the question of choice is the main one in this game. There are no right and wrong decisions, but are you able to resist the temptation to take the path of widespread violence, even in the name of revenge?The game takes place in the fictional city of Danwall, covered by an epidemic of plague. The protagonist of the game, Lord Corvo, after being charged with the murder of the Empress and escaping from prison, will try to avenge everything that was caused to him. The hero of our face acts as an assassin whose task in each individual mission is to search for and kill or bloodlessly eliminate a certain character. In addition to an impressive arsenal of various weapons, the character also has supernatural abilities. The key feature of the game is non-linearity: each mission can be performed in many ways, both engaging in battle with various opponents, and acting covertly and avoiding detection.This game is far from sandboxes in terms of openness - each task is assigned a certain (but rather big!) Location. And these locations are beautiful ... You will also have to visit the imperial tower, filled with traps and guards, and the flooded - abandoned - quarter, where the murderers live; to see the luxury of aristocratic mansions and face the poor dying from the plague ... The universe in which the game takes place, from geography to history is thought out to the smallest detail - it is easy to notice when reading various books, notes, diaries of famous characters and nameless dead men.Separately, I want to mention the soundtrack. Disturbing strings, melancholic piano, electronic samples and ambient noises perfectly complement the gloomy pictures of the city.In addition to the role of the dishonored royal defender Corvo Attano, you can also try on the role of the leader of the Assassins Daud and look at the world of Danwall with his eyes with the help of add-ons.In the main game you will be in the role of Imperial Lord Protector Corvo Attano, and in the supplement a little more lively and responsive character gets under your control - the head of the Assassins Daud.The basis for their characters is laid game history, but since the beginning of the game their conscience is your conscience, and they will come only at the will of the player.Both controlled characters are beautiful in their own way.There are no levels as such, so pumping the hero is a very interesting thing. There are three possibilities to make the hero stronger:to buy improvements (sometimes to make it available, you need to find a drawing in one of the locations)find bone amulets and wear themfind the runes and use them to improve skillsIn order not to spoil, I will say only a little about skills. In addition to the “X-ray” dark vision and transfer to long distances / heights, there are such jovial skills as setting on the poor enemies of the hordes of rat-cannibals or moving into creatures, thereby making them feel very bad afterwards."Dishonored" is a real masterpiece among computer games of the stealth genre. This is an exciting plot, countless options for passing missions, on which the further development of the game and the ending depends, as well as the unique atmosphere and "live" characters. I recommend to all fans of really high-quality games, as well as gloomy souls who are looking for joy in dramatic plots.I recommend this game to every gamer, if for some reason he hasn’t played it yet, and indeed, to everyone who is not indifferent to games. Play dear friends and revenge, those who were guilty!