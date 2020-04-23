Rain

EarnNewsDBZ:Kakarot VS DBXV2
By: Gamehag on April 23, 2020
(35 ratings)
DBZ:Kakarot VS DBXV2

DBZ:Kakarot VS DBXV2

In this article, I will compare Dragon ball Xenoverse 2 and dragon ball z Kakarot
I will compare:

  • Graphics
  • Gameplay
  • Story 
  • Characters
  • Availability how many devices you can play it on

 

but first I will talk about the games in common.

 

 

1) Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

 

This game was developed by CyberConnect2 and was released and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment on January 16, 2020, it is based on the Dragon Ball Z series the game is a semi-open world and until now it does not have split-screen, co-op or multiplayer gameplay.

In dragon ball  Z KaKarot you are not able to create your own character.

 

 2)DBXV2 (Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2)

This game was developed by Dimps and was released and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment on October 25, 2016, it is also based on the series of Dragon Ball Z it is an open world and it has split-screen co-op and multiplayer gameplay.

In Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 you are able to create your own character.
Xbox on Twitter: "So you're saiyan DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 - LITE ...

 Comparison

1)Graphics

When it comes to graphics Dragon ball Z Kakarot wins by 100% but here is a  picture so you give me your opinion in the comments.

 Dragon Ball Z Kakarot - GOKU VS VEGETA IS INSANE! - Part 3 - YouTubeDBXV2 Mod Goku full power kamehameha ultimate technique vs merged ...

 the image on the left is DBZ Kakarot and the one on the right is DBXV2

 

As you see Dragon Ball Z Kakarot wins i really like the way they designed and drew the characters and the effects are really good the explosions transformations, etc are really well done.

 I am not saying DBXV2 graphics are bad but DBZ Kakarots' graphics are better

 

 2)Gameplay

When it comes to gameplay DBXV2 wins in DBXV2 you can  explore more stuff knowing that it has an open world

In DBXV2 you can customize your own character chose your race as human, Saiyan, Namikan, Frieza race, or Majin

Chose your character's hair, Body type, You can even make your character go super Saiyan
And much more

 You can play with your buddy in the same room or a friend from far away you can do missions together fight each other or fight together against other teams

 While in DBZ Kakarot you can't do those things the game is straight to the story DBZ Kakarot is a Good game for people who only like playing story games

 

3)Story

At the end of both games, the player will know the story of DBZ  but DBXV2 has its own twist DBXV2 makes you play with your own character as a time patroller which means that the player (which is you) is fixing events from the past that are being destroyed by Mira and Towa.
DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 All Towa & Mira Boss Fights and Cutscenes ...
This is a cutscene from inside the game of DBXV2.

 

 4)Characters

There is a total of 90 playable characters in DBXV2 (with DLC)in DBXV2 you can choose those characters any time outside the story EX: co-op combat, local combats, or even multiplayer combats.
1m6AUKTA8Xvjp71SsJqRA3wrGM4Mpu.png
While in DBZ Kakarot has a total of 9 playable characters:

  1. Goku
  2. Kid Gohan
  3. Teen Gihan
  4. Adult Gohan
  5. Piccolo
  6. Vegeta
  7. Future Trunks
  8. Gotenks
  9. Vegito

 

5)Availability

DBXV2 is available on Ps4, Pc, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.
Bandai Namco Entertainment Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 [PlayStation 4 ...DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 Free Download (v1.14.01 & ALL DLC)Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 | Xbox One | GameStop

DBZ: Kakarot is available on Ps4,  Pc, and Xbox
DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Deluxe Edition (STEAM) | Bandai ...DRAGON BALL Z KAKAROT PS4DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Deluxe Edition | Xbox One | GameStop
Thanks for reading my article feel free to give your opinion in the comments

