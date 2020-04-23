DBZ:Kakarot VS DBXV2

In this article, I will compare Dragon ball Xenoverse 2 and dragon ball z Kakarot

I will compare:





Graphics

Gameplay

Story

Characters

Availability how many devices you can play it on

but first I will talk about the games in common.

1) Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

This game was developed by CyberConnect2 and was released and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment on January 16, 2020, it is based on the Dragon Ball Z series the game is a semi-open world and until now it does not have split-screen, co-op or multiplayer gameplay.

In dragon ball Z KaKarot you are not able to create your own character.



2)DBXV2 (Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2)

This game was developed by Dimps and was released and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment on October 25, 2016, it is also based on the series of Dragon Ball Z it is an open world and it has split-screen co-op and multiplayer gameplay.

In Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 you are able to create your own character.



Comparison

1)Graphics

When it comes to graphics Dragon ball Z Kakarot wins by 100% but here is a picture so you give me your opinion in the comments.

the image on the left is DBZ Kakarot and the one on the right is DBXV2

As you see Dragon Ball Z Kakarot wins i really like the way they designed and drew the characters and the effects are really good the explosions transformations, etc are really well done.

I am not saying DBXV2 graphics are bad but DBZ Kakarots' graphics are better

2)Gameplay

When it comes to gameplay DBXV2 wins in DBXV2 you can explore more stuff knowing that it has an open world



In DBXV2 you can customize your own character chose your race as human, Saiyan, Namikan, Frieza race, or Majin



Chose your character's hair, Body type, You can even make your character go super Saiyan

And much more

You can play with your buddy in the same room or a friend from far away you can do missions together fight each other or fight together against other teams

While in DBZ Kakarot you can't do those things the game is straight to the story DBZ Kakarot is a Good game for people who only like playing story games



3)Story

At the end of both games, the player will know the story of DBZ but DBXV2 has its own twist DBXV2 makes you play with your own character as a time patroller which means that the player (which is you) is fixing events from the past that are being destroyed by Mira and Towa.



This is a cutscene from inside the game of DBXV2.

4)Characters

There is a total of 90 playable characters in DBXV2 (with DLC)in DBXV2 you can choose those characters any time outside the story EX: co-op combat, local combats, or even multiplayer combats.



While in DBZ Kakarot has a total of 9 playable characters:

Goku Kid Gohan Teen Gihan Adult Gohan Piccolo Vegeta Future Trunks Gotenks Vegito

5)Availability

DBXV2 is available on Ps4, Pc, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.



DBZ: Kakarot is available on Ps4, Pc, and Xbox



Thanks for reading my article feel free to give your opinion in the comments