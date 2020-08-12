CS:GO SWOT Analysis

Ahmed Gamal
Ahmed Gamal
Gem8
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem754
xXIts StixzXx
xXIts StixzXx
Gem839
Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Gem24
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem10
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem154
Joshua Manikam
Joshua Manikam
Gem24
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem10
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem399
Gulshan
Gulshan
Gem8
Joshua Manikam
Joshua Manikam
Gem12
PoolBoy187
PoolBoy187
Gem336
Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Gem12
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem10
PaulTran
PaulTran
Gem10
PaulTran
PaulTran
Gem231
skrt
skrt
Gem10
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem10
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem1,071
The_king
The_king
Gem350
Rain

Gem38

unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: how much do you need to earn to go rank up
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: wait 24 hours
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: i earned like 1k
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: why do my diamands not come
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem370 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: hello
unranked rank iconAbdullah Aldanoglu: free game at https://seruapk.com/
Sign in to start chatting

26

0/160

EarnNewsCS:GO SWOT Analysis
By: Gamehag on August 12, 2020
(1204 ratings)
CS:GO SWOT Analysis

CS:GO SWOT Analysis

SWOT Analysis of Counter Strike: Global Offensive:

Hello everyone, so I had written this for a game design course and I thought I should share this with you for anyone who'd like it. This is an analysis of the strengths, weaknesses CS:GO possesses and opportunities, threats it faces currently.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), developed by Valve, is an online multiplayer game and vastly popular among gamers. Various major eSports championships are conducted every year with massive prizes. Even after 19 years since the first title of Counter Strike, it is still going strong.


STRENGTHS

  • CS:GO is popular among online gamers mainly due to the nostalgia it brings of its predecessors like CS 1.6, CS source.
  • Its unique gameplay like different recoil patterns of different guns, use of tactical grenades for different tactical advantages, etc makes it different from other online multiplayer games.
  • The game features having weapons skins to flaunt in the game. This encourages players to spend money for the in-game items as having cool and expensive skins is preferred by all- both newcomers and the professionals
dYYSnE54mN3HaTV8ldI1BjSBhoA6Ja.png

WEAKNESSES
  • It is mainly affected by its anti cheating system which hackers have bypassed many times and still do. Players have expressed concerns over this and although Valve keeps updating the anti-cheat system hackers somehow are able to overcome it.
  • Another problem players face is the bad matchmaking of ranked matches. The lower ranked players are often matched with the players way above their skill groups.

OPPORTUNITIES
  • Valve has made the game F2P (Free to Play) a few years back which has reeled in many players who otherwise wouldn’t have played the game. The constant updating of gameplay mechanics and maps would further attract many players as many still consider CS:GO as the biggest eSport.

THREATS
  • The hackers and poor matchmaking many times frustrates players and many have considered finally leaving the game.
  • Also the release of other online multiplayer games like Call Of Duty Warzone, Valorant jeopardizes the place of CS:GO in the market. Even some professional CS:GO players and streamers like 'ScreaM', 'TenZ and 'Freakazoid' have shifted to Valorant recently due to its similar gameplay yet new features. Also some say they see no future in CS:GO.

9VRZ3og8QMDq238sITSFoOB7bCcggc.png

RECOMMENDATIONS

  • The game needs better updates for overall stability and a better matchmaking system. The game is played on many low end computers so it should be supported.
  • The problem of hackers is going to persist so the system has to be kept improving. The players also help in banning them by reporting and Valve keeps the players’ trust by allowing the high ranked players to overlook the replays and help to ban hackers. Such helping community needs to be rewarded better to keep investing their time in the game.

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy