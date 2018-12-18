Civilization 6 is cool as always!

Useful information

It's time to take over civilization and lead your country to greatness! Yes, this is another part of the most epic strategy of all time, for me at least. Attention the game can really tighten and "eat" your time. In Civilization, you can easily go just to see how your first settlers are building a farm, and come off only after the launch of the space satellite. After all, there is a huge world, a whole epoch, and no restrictions. Only in this game can a warrior with a club fight on an equal footing against a combat helicopter.For those who are not at all familiar with the Civilization series and the genre of global step-by-step strategies in general, I will explain in two words. The player controls the whole state. There are usually several countries on a large map, and each one is in turn. During your turn, you can establish cities, build buildings, pave roads, send envoys to your neighbors, move troops, explore new lands ... in general, everything that the heads of state do. The game begins with the Stone Age, and continues until modern times. During this time, you have to go through all the stages with your people - antiquity, the Middle Ages, the industrial revolution, and so on.I will not go into the intricacies of management - the game is convenient and detailed help, so that any newcomer can understand. Although the first stages will have to explore a large amount of information. After all, in order to successfully develop your state and keep up with competitors, you need to take into account a huge variety of factors: the political system and scientific research, production areas and citizens' satisfaction, international relations and trade, espionage and war.In addition, "Civilization" - a great way to learn a story. There is a lot of information, and if you read Civilopedia ... You can remember or learn about important historical events and great personalities, features of ancient and modern peoples, and even wonders of the world. And personally see and personally go the way of development of the whole state.There are several ways to win - scientific, cultural, military and religious. On the one hand, it is unpromising to be sprayed on everything at once - neither time nor resources will be enough. It is more correct to choose a specific strategy and stick to it. On the other hand, it’s not possible to sacrifice one side either. For example, choosing the path of science, the army you still have to build up. Because no one has canceled the raids of the barbarians, and the restless neighbor of that will also invade, sensing weakness. Well, and vice versa, without developing science, you will not be able to create a strong modern army. I, for example, during the passage made a major stake in science. But at the same time he had a couple of thermonuclear missiles in his arsenal, which, by the way, came in handy closer to the final.You can play Civilization almost endlessly. Play different scenarios, on different cards and for different states. With each opponent, the game proceeds in a special way and you never know how the game will end. It is worth noting that in our time everyone at least once wanted to find for himself such a game, where each time you can find something different, with each entry into the game, feel differently. I believe that this series of games deserves an estimate of 5 points, because very few people can carry the heavy burden of creating an excellent and incredibly interesting product through time so qualitatively. In general, any part of Civilization is one of the best global strategies, it remains an indisputable fact!