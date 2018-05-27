Cities Skylines is a building game similar with Simcity series , the game was developed by Colossal Order. The game makes you the designer of a future city , you start with 70k and a piece of land. Your goal is finished when you say so , the game doesn't have a ending and the only thing close to an ending is when you run out of land to extend , still that takes a while. The game is preatty simple, if you just start the game you will have to build houses , and for that you need road , and after you build them you will find out you need electricity and water , after you do that , you will have to build markets and industrial zones which are not very friendly with the natrue , poluting the area around.But not only the industrial zones can destroy the nature around them , there are the drain pipes , which are very important for a working city , but in the same time these makes sure to destroy the water where you throw the used water and rest . The game don't give you everything at the start , and in my opinion is a very smart idea , let's say i start a new game and i don't want to have problems with electricity so i make a nuclear reactor and i won't need electricity for some time , but that's not realistic , imagine a village with a nuclear reactor , yeah not very realistic , and for this reason they use milestones which in the same time can be used as a tutorial , unlocking new building every population goal.The game uses a panel for taxes so you can gain more money but in the same time the ppls you raised maight get angry , depending on your lend value. When you start the game you will not be able to build high residential zones , and you will start with low tier building like police station , a small fire station , and after some population incresse you will be able to upgrade to better building which will make your city more profitable and safe , like : solar panels , airport , train station , etc...There are a lot of building and this game's comunity adding constant content , you can download over 800 mods from steam workshop.There are many ways you can fail the game , by a huge fire and you don't have fire stations , buy increasing tax to mutch and everyone leaves , by a huge epidemic and you don't have hospitals , by blocking a river and flooting the city and many more options , so you should watch out what you do.An important factor of your city will be the land value , higher land value equals more happy citizens and when they are happy they upgrade their houses and you can increase the tax , you can achieve higher land value by placing parks , monuments , stadions , and anything which makes people come to your city.And if you do your work fine in your own way you will achieve something like this: