Rewiev of the game: Conan Exiles

The Conan may well be well known for the legendary synchronization of the animated series from the nineties that is still dancing today.

And maybe you're even one of those who sneak heavily in his dark mythology and fetishism toward the snake.

Although Conan Exiles still resembles a Early Access title that has a horn of bugs, keep reading though because something might be hidden here for you.



Developer Funcom pushes Conan as a game destined for a somewhat more mature audience and therefore consists of a lot of blood, religion, cannibalism, bondage, nudity, human sacrifice, and who knows other kinds of rage. Although Conan Exiles, unfortunately, has no dinosaurs, there are crocodiles, spiders, snakes, skeletons, ghosts and other supernatural phenomena.

