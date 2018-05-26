Rewiev of the game: Conan Exiles

Conan Exiles actually consists of a fair amount of mechanics, including of course numerous bugs. For example, expect things like people dancing in the sky, climbing that looks like fingers catching air or characters falling through the ground. Perhaps the worst thing is probably the small amount of health you are returning to with eating, because each meal consists of a million snacks. In addition to such nonsense and somewhat primitive struggles, I did not actually notice something that would make me too angry and soon not be able to fix a patch.