Burst Fighter Review - Full Local Action Bullet Hell Fun

Genre Shoot-em-up genre game so long no longer be traced by the developer. In the keemasanya, the favorite in this genre of arcade and console machines. Call it Ikaruga, Gradius and R-Type that had become the ruler of this genre. As the running time, this genre became known as the "bullet hell" since the entire screen is filled with enemy bullets you need to avoid all somehow.

When I heard the developer Indonesia, Magesoft want to browse through the back of this genre, I can not wait to see what the game would be like. Their debut began with their homemade games titled Burst Fighter has been released on Steam. The game also become a big question from me: Have they managed to bring bullet hell genre into a fun game? Yes, but there are some drawbacks of its own in this game.

Who is this ? Who is that ?

Let's start with the story first. Burst Fighter begins with a cutscene in which the earth is now under attack by an alien race of man calling as The Machines . With their technology far more sophisticated, some of the human forces were forced to escape into space. But their struggle to fight back the attack The Machines do not end up here. They create an "expectation" in the form of a fighter named Burst Fighter .

Burst Fighter is still in the prototype phase inevitably have to be brought to the battlefield after The Machines managed to find them. You and Burst Fighter is now the only hope to end this war and save the world.

The game's story is brought through the opening cutscene in each specific level as well as the exposition of the story in each mission. For a game with this genre, this aspect of the story is not the most important thing, but it is unfortunate if this game does not lift aspects of the story. All characters with cool design and unique artsyle throughout the game will feel wasted because of innate story that is not executed carefully. This game has a huge conflict, unfortunately developers could not bring him to withdraw in order to make you care about the world. Some character with a unique design that is not described more in making the design of the character in this game feels redundant. You will only get a minimalist tale characters in every mission. Even throughout the game, You will not have time to feel sympathetic / compassionate and know what they want to do. Make a game character's development as mere decoration. After you finish the game though, the only thing you remember from this game is simply "Kill robots, save the earth."

Aircraft Customization slick

In addition to present some the best choice to play, this game is also equipped with air customizations before playing the game. You can set the type of primary weapon, the ultimate weapon called a strike burst, as well as any color combination you want to use when fighting later. This customization can be a little touch gives replaybility big in the game. You can try all combinations of weapons of this game has to offer to find one that you think fits your gaming style. This feature is not entirely unique, but its presence is very appreciated because it gives the player more unique way to finish this game.

Music soundtrack failed to make player hype

Music became one of the most important part of any game. Music can describe the atmosphere, the atmosphere and the conditions of the game. Seeing this game is supposed to be a game full of action, explosions and suspense, soundtrack music performed impressed " meh ".

Music soundtrack in this game is far from bad, but failed to give the sensation that would make players more tense when playing. Some of the best games in the genre like Ikagura have music soundtrack that really fits with the condition level. The more towards the end of an increasingly difficult music performed increasingly also illustrates the tension game. Unfortunately soundtrack in Burst Effect failed to bring the thrill.

And also the music in this game is less variation and all sounds the same. There are many momem where I was made to ask "Eh, this use of music level was not it?" And "It's music boss at all?" Maybe the music will not affect gameplay, but good music and memorable will make the gameplay much more slick dozens of times folding.

Everything is understandable with fun gameplay

Let's talk about one aspect of this game really execute well in this game is the gameplay. Burst Fighter gameplay can be described with two words: fun, satisfying. Like a game shoot-em-up in general, this game have three main recipes of this genre,

Shoot all the enemies, Earn power-ups, Opponent boss who shot millions of bullets directed towards you.

Magesoft this formula with good execution on Burst Fighter. Game fill your screen with enemy bullets, make die many times in this game is quite reasonable. And if you can continue to survive along the rain of bullets, ye made more satisfied because you can keep all the power-ups that make you look IMBA . Scores will also continue to be doubled, making the hunter you a high score will not die even in this game.

Game relatively friendly about the degree of difficulty. You do not explode just because of a single bullet. You are given a second chance, to make you more careful or you will lose the score streak at the same time all the power-ups when careless again. In outline, the game let you shield in each lives without having to be taken like a power-up in most other games. However, with a given shield free does not mean the game is easy to solve. Waves of enemies many levels, especially at the end makes you have to take a more strategic and agile in a position to dodge enemy bullets. At each level of the game also had a mini-boss fairly difficult and need to learn the move set-his. If you do not master these two things, you would not have survived this game.

And for the boss at the end of each level, all of them have ridiculous names like KR4K3N and M3DU54, an alien race that was supposed to be superior to humans, it seems they were not smart in giving a name lethal weapons themselves. Outside of the odd name, boss of each level comes with the move set uniquely its own. At each new level boss is also increasingly difficult with more and more bullets were fired directed towards you. You will likely spend a lot of your life was part of this boss. And when you successfully defeat the boss, you made happy because the bosses is not relatively easy to kill.

Is this gameplay aspect has its own shortcomings? Of course yes, shortcomings that first occurred in the early levels. The fight happened in the background can be tricky because of the color of the bullets they spend the same with enemy bullets fired at you is red and purple. Fortunately this only happened in the early levels, then a little understandable, especially since the beginning of the chapter did want to show the great war between humans against The Machines .

Other deficiencies in the gameplay of this game is its own burst attack. To attack that should turn off and give a big damage, no cool sound effects are garnished how powerful this attack. Visually, Burst Attack does look beautiful, but the lack of sound effects when using this attack makes burst attack is not as cool as expected.

Aside from these two shortcomings, the gameplay of injected by Magesoft enough to make this game worth every penny . Yes, this game is far from perfect and has many flaws in it. But it is understandable during gameplay offered nice. With the price is only $ 89 999 in Steam, Burst Fighter may be able to get your attention especially fans of shoot-em-up and bullet-hell .