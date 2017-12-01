Best Tips to Survive in Fortnite: Battle Royale

This is the first decision you have to make in the game and one of the most important that will influence the rest of your game.



All players start on a battle bus and jump from parachute to their landing point.



It is best you try to fall into a sparsely populated area. Places with large structures and villages will definitely be full of players. So, avoid those starting zones to increase your chances of survival.

In Fortnite: Battle Royale, a hundred players will be thrown on a map and only one of them will survive long enough to be the winner. So you need many materials, weapons and ammunition to succeed. Here are the goals you should focus on early in the game:



Priority items like shotguns, sniper rifles, drugs and shields are going to be critical in their survival.

Never leave ammunition behind. You do not want to run out of bullets at a crucial time.

It is important to build stairs, to position yourself on top, and walls to protect yourself.

Get as many resources as possible. Ideally you should have about 300 of each material at all times.







You may be lucky enough to pick up materials from the floor or destroy chests. However, the best way to do this is by cutting trees and breaking stones. The problem with this method is the sound you create that will lead other players to you.



Before you begin collecting your resources, look closely at your surrounding area and try to see if you can hear any movement. Just start working when you are sure that you are alone.



Despite the risk, this method will compensate because you will not be able to survive further in the game without enough materials to build defense structures.



Usually, if you find an open door, this means one of two things: either someone is still inside the building collecting items or else someone has already picked up all the valuables and escaped with them.



Although the first scenario is not always certain, you should assume that possibility. Enter cautiously and close the door behind you so you do not get caught off guard.



Try to always move down unless you are forced to run for any reason. This way you will make a lot less noise and it will also be a smaller target, making it harder for enemies to hit you.



It is important to place traps in high-traffic areas such as entrances to buildings and other locations that you know many players are prone to get through. Even if you do not kill an enemy at once, you can do great damage.



Fortnite: Battle Royale uses directional audio which means you can understand where the sounds come from in the game. This information is very important to avoid ambushes.



Use your headphones to enhance this possibility and use sound information to understand if you are in danger.



Finally, a very important advice for anyone who wants to survive in this game is to be patient and cautious. Never start a shooting unless you are confident that you will quickly kill your opponent.



Also, do not fire at a distance if there is a chance of failing, as this will only alert opponents to your presence and location.