Assassin's Creed Origins TIPS

Assassin's Creed Origins is an action adventure game for PS4, Xbox One and PC, produced by Ubisoft and already in stores. The title continues the famous brand, but now brings several changes in gameplay, controls and how to move forward through history. After a long pause in the releases, Assassin's Creed is now refreshed and with punctual differences in the protagonist's plotting skills, fighting, exploring scenarios and even realism during the scenes. Check out tips to get better and better understand these unprecedented elements:

The fight has changed: get used to the new controls



One of the biggest changes in Assassin's Creed Origins is in the fighting - they have changed dramatically. They are much more focused on strategy, not action, while it is possible to lose even if your character is powerful, thanks to common mistakes we made - like attacking without thinking.



First of all, get used to the new controls. The "shoulder buttons" are responsible for the main attacks now, while it will be necessary to defend almost always. Everything is mapped to the R1 / L1 or RB / LB buttons. Have cadence in the blows and do not enter a fight without knowing how many enemies you will be facing.



Do not ignore the parallel missions



Assassin's Creed Origins is packed with parallel missions, but they become more important than story missions. In some cases, tasks that relate to the plot only appear on the map after some secondary missions are completed. Therefore, the player must not only perform all he can, but also do this to level up.



The level in Assassin's Creed Origins is extremely important. It is he who facilitates his life in more difficult missions and unlocks more abilities for Bayek, hero of this chapter. Carrying out map tasks is the easiest way to make the character stronger.



Do not ignore the animals



Speaking of staying strong, in Assassin's Creed Origins we have a powerful system of creating items and weapons. Most of the material, however, comes from dead animals, which Bayek eliminates in nature itself. Although it does not seem to be the right thing to do in real life, the game simulates how the ancients created much of their utensils.



Whenever an animal has a colored icon in its head, it means that it has some material to offer: be it leather or specific parts of the body. Kill them quickly so they do not run away and collect the items left to improve mainly the armor.



Hide the bodies



Assassin's Creed Origins is much more realistic than its predecessors. Now, enemies will actually look harder at you when they detect your presence. Therefore, it is necessary to hide the slaughtered bodies always, without exception.



Take the body of an enemy knocked over and throw it inside a plant or in the middle of the high bush. It is simple to perform the act. With just one button, you avoid headache from being detected at the most important moments of the action.



Do not sell, disassemble



The equipment in Assassin's Creed Origins has an interesting system of sale and disassembly. Thus, you can create other armaments with spare parts. It is possible to sell them in any store within the game, but it is not recommended to do this with pieces of armor.



Prefer to disassemble these pieces as they usually provide items that will serve many more to create other objects or even improve weapons. These, in turn, will in most cases be difficult to find for purchase or during phases.



Stealthiness is paramount



Finally we have a game in the series that uses, in fact, stealth and this is good for the player who understands this. In Assassin's Creed Origins, Ubisoft has decided to focus on this element and it is very important for successful missions, especially those where you have to shoot a target.



In Assassin's Creed Origins, we have vast scenarios that favor stealth, such as high scrub, places full of rags, tents, among others. It is always preferable not to be seen, since this allows eliminating opponents without starting a fight - and the fighting here in a group is complicated.



Use Ubisoft Club



This is a much more contextual tip. Ubisoft Club is an online tool of the producer, which provides benefits to players the more points they gather from achievements or trophies, depending on where they are playing. It turns out that the rewards for Assassin's Creed Origins are more than merely cosmetic: they provide valuable equipment and items.



When you unlock some achievements or trophies, pause the game and go to the Ubisoft Club menu. Choose to redeem rewards and buy as many as you can with points earned from your in-game achievements. The rescued rewards will go straight to Bayek's equipment menu and can be used throughout the adventure.



Explore the archery a lot



We have already mentioned how important it is to avoid fighting in Assassin's Creed Origins. The bow and arrow set plays an important role on this side of the game. Even if a fight starts, staying away from the group of enemies, just firing, is a great move to get rid of problems.



It is possible, however, to remain without arrows in the course of the combat. If this happens, try to rescue those that were cast and did not hit the enemy or get stuck in your shield - you need to have unlocked ability for this, however