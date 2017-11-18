Assassin's Creed IV - Black Flag™ [Uplay] - Review

This game is also available on Steam Client where it redirects to Ubisoft's Uplay for authentication and requires an Uplay account in order to play the game... Yes, this has a multiplayer kinda thingy but that isn't quite fun to play for long, I admit....



But by far the best game from Ubisoft that incudes best graphics and yet is pretty well optimized to run on medium to low end PCs with a potato graphics card... You can always lower the resolution to get playable frame rates, but if you have a good PC, then you'd have to consider bumping the graphics to the highest and you won't regret what I am talking about.



Read along to find out more about the 6th game in Assassin's Creed franchise from Ubisoft which is a super hit on all platforms where it was released, packed with an awesome story and super fun vaulting.....

About the game:





This game is also known to as

AC4

or just

Black Flag,

wide spread by its pirates look and similar to the most renowned film series Captial Jack Sparrow, oh! The Pirates of the Caribbean series. Well, actually there was a game which was set to be developed by disney about pirates which is related to Pirates of the Caribbean and it was released on consoles, I played on PlayStation 2 but that's old one, now after the release of Assassin's Creed IV - Black Flag, that never came out....









Yes the ™ is used after Black Flag as this game is pretty obviously known to as the name Black Flag... So the game is a combination of

Anvil

engine and mix bag from Ubisoft....

















I admit, the cutscenes and cinematic trailers are a bit distracting than the original game itself but this didn't affect very much in case of this game, a little bit but the game is pretty similar and even better in some aspects of the trailer and the bandwagon of hype created by the game... at that time....









Some details from Steam about the game:





Single Player Story mode [includes 2 DLCs which are pretty good based on the other characters in the same game]

Multi-Player, not that good but kinda fun for some time, not as of now

Very Positive reviews

No steam achievements but has Uplay achievements

No Steam Cloud saves

Has Wide monitor support including 4k resolution









Release date: October 2013 but varies depending on consoles

Use of Anvil Engine

Engine Nominated for 6 Gaming Awards and won VGX award for best Action Adventure Game

Developers: Ubisoft Montreal, Singapore and other Ubi guys

Game available for PlayStation 3 and 4, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Wii U and the Glorious PC





Assassin's Creed 4 Black Flag

is all set into the year 1715 but you play as

Edward Kenway

who is the grand father of Connor if you remember the series pretty well... and in this game he is controlled or played from Animus, and I'll say it, the part where you have to play animus thing is quite boring and takes some time to complete them, and they worst part is that you can't skip it. That's mandatory and the part of the story, but who cares the rest of the game is packed with awesome visuals and butt crunching graphics and weather in the game makes you fell awesome and charismatic, you'll know what I'm talking about in a minute....

















This and the next image are enough to tell that this is the in-game footage which looks absolutely crazy for a 2013 game the runs on meduim PCs and Laptops.... Here take a look at this too....

















This is the part where you have to synchronize the parts of the map so as to use the

fast travel

and view some of the things hidden in the map, and access those from the map itself, some what handy and looks awesome....





You can see how many times I'm using the word 'Awesome' as this game really deserves that word and the praise here.... Even after the release of the Assassin's Creed Syndicate this game has its share in the best game, Can't say after Origins release....

















You can vault and do parkour jumping from roof tops and what ever the fuk you want, as Edward Kenway just walks up and climbs almost every thing in the game excluding some miniature things that no one cares.... And you can do a

Leap of faith

, well its just a case where you jump off a top/highest tip of a building or ship or a castle and fall into a pit with leaves, hay or water and still survive with full health.... This is the characteristic feature of the game, you can see the above image where you can see him doing that from the top of his Ship....

















I didn't mention about the

Combact

in the game, I like that most where you are invincible till you hold the cover button.... There are stealth take downs and many many many many more things you can do in combact... By far the best combact in Assassin's Creed games but some people don't like this, besides they like the combact of Assassin's Creed 3, which is also the best game where you can even ride a horse.... not to forget the Assassin's Creed 2

















Here is Edward Kenway in his ship where you have to drive the ship, yes you're the captian and you can drive where ever the fuk you want in the wide map.... along with

fishing big fished like Whales and Sharks for R

[money in game]

















Conclusion:





By far the best game that includes pirates of the Sea and Black Beard himself [spoiler] and best combact imo.... Here are some ratings for this game from best reviewers out there,









> Metacritic -

83%



> GameSpot -

9/10



> Common Sense Media -

4.5/5



> Steam -

9/10



> IGN -

8.5/10







Thanks :)







