ASSASSIN'S CREED HAS FULFILLED 10 YEARS

You have to see how quickly time passes, it seems that it was yesterday when again and again reproduced that impressive trailer, where a hooded mysterious dressed in white carefully watched the crowded crowd of a plaza from the top of a bell tower. In the background, the sound of a bell and the croaking of an eagle flooded a sequence that left the spectator speechless.

The first installment of the successful Ubisoft franchise has turned 10 on November 13. It was in 2007 when Assassin's Creed came to Xbox 360 and PS3 surrounded by great expectation, kicking off one of the most popular and representative series of recent years.



Its launch was not free from controversy because it came to light one of the cases of manipulation and dirty business more embarrassing in recent years. The game was presented with a striking name, sporting a portentous technical section and presented by an enviable advertising campaign. Different media, including some national, qualified the above with a brand new "9" even someone went further and dared to crown it as a masterpiece. Automatically the game sneaked into the list of favorite editors with astonishing speed. The players rushed to him without thinking twice.



Assassin's Creed ended up revealing itself as a flat and repetitive work that caused the player to fall into the most dangerous of monotony. Those notes simply could not be possible simply because we were before a technical beast that represented famous historical cities at a level never seen before. Many players complained, of course, to one of the most notable evidences of the "favors" and "agreements" within the "world" of video games.



The world knows how this business works. The companies grant the privilege to the press to try out their new releases in order to obtain repercussion in the media and in this way capture the attention of the players. The media win readers and visitors, the potential client companies and the players have a great time with our new video game prior disbursement. A seemingly perfect deal.



A German media was the one that denounced and made public the manipulation that Ubi had carried out, and it was then that some editorial boards began to "back off" in a shameful manner with re-analysis and subsequent scoring changes.



Of course here we are also to recognize the achievement of that first delivery because its arrival was an interesting alternative to the sandbox par excellence, GTA. The work of historical recreation is superb thanks to the advice of historians and experts, a trip to the past every time you play at any delivery. Climbing the highest point of a stage and then contemplate it from the top could be considered one of the most beautiful privileges granted by the modern videogame to the player. The time frame where we stand (in times of The Third Crusade) and of course its protagonist, Altair, a character that seemed to please 9 out of 10 players thanks to his impressive skills.



These virtues marked the first steps, the direction of the saga and it is necessary to indicate that Ubisoft hurried in rectifying its errors doing it better with the sequel, that surpassed to the first delivery in almost all its aspects. Curiously, it received worse grades than the first game by that critic of dubious credibility, the same one that has remained impassive before the oversaturation of deliveries year after year. Facts that, once again, speak for themselves.