Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India

The conflict between Assassin's and Templar reaches India in the second part of Assassin's Creed Chronicles, which offers an adventure and action game in contrast to the main 3D series. The experience here is different in a style that relies heavily on stealth and infiltration rather than the direct confrontation that the game does not like very much. With points at the end of each stage where you are always encouraged to accomplish missions in the shade away from the guards' eyes and face them.

The story of the game "Very Limited" tells us about the character of Arbaaz and his search for the Koh-i-Noor jewel belonging to the Assassin Brotherhood organization which is in the hands of the Templar organization, and here you explore the Indian palaces in the Amritsar area and at the same time protect your coach Hamid and your mistress Princess Pyara Kaur The story in this game is very limited and comes only through static images with very little focus on the events of this game.If you have tried the first chapter of this trio that is happening in China, you will know exactly what awaits you here, the game is an adventure game and action by side photography and you protect from the guards and try to infiltrate them as well as beyond the platforms to reach the end of the stage, as was the first game for the guards And you should not fall in it either hiding in the dark areas or over the palm or on the edges of the walls and you jump between them to reach farther areas or if you were found by guards you have to hide for a few seconds until they forget your order!As you get past the first phase of the game, "Educational" is sure that the rest of the game will follow the same slow rhythm often with limited music and the world. Dead These things make the game tedious quickly.to finish the game you will need a play period of up to 6 hours or more, there are some different funnies and difficulties that will be available to you with the end of the game and there are no game play or add ons to come back to the game but because of the simple game price it offers a good experience and good value But the main problem was that the adventure itself was not very entertaining and lacked any innovation for this kind of games.