Assassin's Creed ® - III [Uplay/Steam] - Review

Yet another game developed by Ubisoft montreal which is aboslutely amazing in all aspects including playable on almost all PCs with low specifications...This game is availabe on Steam but somehow requres Ubisoft Uplay account to play the game, or atleast to launch the game you'll need this Uplay Client....This game is packed wit a lot of features which aren't described anywhere, and you'll find them out yourself once you start playing the game in real.... Read along to findout more abou this game.....

Here the game is well known to as

AC3

, well it has no acronyms and is mostly called

Assassin's Creed 3

, so what the deal in the game you may ask. Well its kind of a war based adventure game inculding battle and combact full gameplay which is absolutely fine and includes some horse riding and vaulting etc....









About the game:





The game is a

Open World

game which is 3rd person action based adventure game where you'll play as

Connor Kenway

, who's the son of

Edward Kenway

from Assassin's Creed IV - Black Flag, yes this game is kinda not in chronological order but the story here matters as its a

Massive story

based game packed with adventures and combact where you'll feel like you've achieved something but the reality is everyone can do that if you could do that.... yes this game's combact is quite easy compared to the previous Assassin's Creed games....









Here's a look of the game, the cinematic trailer looks absolutely incredible, only one word INCREDIBLE, and the game too looks almost similar to that shown in the trailer......

















Here the need for the game pad is required to some extent and later which you can just play with mouse and keyboard.... You don't need crazy specifications to play this game, just a random graphics card that is capable of shader models is enough to play this game but you'd have to compromise at resolution and graphics settings in the game which you'll have to lower to match the system performance and hardware of your PC....

















The in-game gameplay looks something like this, and its pretty nice that you can see all the textures even at low resolution and graphics settings but with less detial and depth of field.... No worries with the gameplay as this again is developed with

Anvil

engine and the same developers who created Assassin's Creed II, so all good...









Some details from Steam about the Game:





Mostly Positive Reviews

Release date: 22 November 2012, nearly completes 5 years as of right now

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal

Publisher: Ubisoft

Single-PLayer

Multi-Player but its quite fine though

Partial Controller Support but looks like it supports xbox gamepad fully and you can play with any gamepad with xbox controls configured easily

You can complete the main story line in a whoping 15 hrs if you only play the missions excluding the free roam and side activites but the free roaming looks more interesting than ever

Wide Screen and 4k support for the game for dual monitors and ultra wide sidplays













This game is also nominated for the award of the

Game Of The Year

due to its splendid performance and feedback received from the gamers worldwide about the gameplay of this Assassin's Creed III

















The combact is pretty nice compared to other games and other AC series in general... This game is availabe to all consoles and xbox, wii u and playstation etc other types also have this game, now an android version of Assassin's Creed is out but its after the iOS version was released but anyway the PC versions are pretty obvious for many reasons....









You can hunt for wild animals in this game too in order to earn some extra cash in the game, where you sell the items of the game in the market to gain your cash which can be used to buy or upgrade things you carry....

















Here are some screenshots of the gameplay during snow time in the game, well a different region actually, not really a time...

















This is what I call hunting in the game, if you lurk around animals for long they attack you, that's the way its designed... and is aboslutely amazing....

























Conclusion:





I'll conclude the review with some ratings about the game from famous renowned reviewers out there, in my opinion this is one of the best Assassin's Creed Game ever designed till date.... yes till date....













> Common Sense Media -

5/5





> Steam -

7/10





> IGN -

8.5/10





> Metacritic -

80%









Thanks :)