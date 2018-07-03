ARMORED WARFARE GAME REVIEW

The game was published in October 2015 by My.com and developed by Obsidian Entertainment.

and developed by The game received the "Best Multiplayer" award from TenTonHammer's Best of E3 Awards 2014.

Hello everyone and welcome to Armored Warfare review!In this article I will talk about the game itself, when it was released, in what time is it placed etc.Enjoy!is set in a modern virtual world where the player takes on the role of a mercenary employed by a private military company. The game offers players the opportunity to participate in battles across co-opcampaigns and team-basedmatches in a variety of armored vehicles, main battle tanks, and long-range artillery.Players can customize their vehicles with upgrades and retrofits that affect the way the vehicles perform in-game.Ingameplay, you take control of a most advanced tanks and fight in 15v15 mode on more than 10 maps. In order to win one team have to eliminate all opponents or capture their base. Approximately games last about 15 minutes, depending on situation.

In player-vs-environment (PvE) gameplay, missions are designed for 5 players, where you fight against bots (AI). Missions can be selected from Easy to Insane, depending on PvE Arena player skill.



Global Operations are newest mode in game that came in 0.18 patch. Point of that game mode is to capture all enemy tickets before they capture all yours. Main way to capture enemy's tickets are to capture objectives that dynamically changes over time on map.



Customization



Armored Warfare gives player opportunity to customize their tanks with camouflage paints and many emblems.



Progress in-game



Players can unlock many new vehicles by playing PvP matches, doing missions or Global Operations.





Conclusion:



Armored Warfare features stunning next-gen visuals, dynamic destructible environments, customizable vehicles and intense team-based gameplay where players work to crush each other with the power of modern combat vehicles in PvP, PvE and Global Operations modes.