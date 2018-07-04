Rain

Gem20

unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: how much do you need to earn to go rank up
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: wait 24 hours
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: i earned like 1k
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: why do my diamands not come
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem370 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: hello
unranked rank iconAbdullah Aldanoglu: free game at https://seruapk.com/
Sign in to start chatting

27

0/160

EarnNewsA review of RPG Tower of Time
By: Gamehag on July 4, 2018
(20 ratings)
A review of RPG Tower of Time

A review of RPG Tower of Time

Tower of Time is a Computer RPG (cRPG) similar to Planescape: Torment, Baldur's Gate, Icewind Dale, Pillars of Eternity and the Divinity: Original Sin series. Tower of Time is very similar with it's isometric perspective, dungeon crawling, 4-member party, items, loot, puzzles and over 30 hours of gameplay. Surprisingly this underrated gem of a game has stayed below the radar of many gamers and reviewers. The plot is rather bare bones though. Basically, there is a mysterious Tower of Time that you and your party are exploring and it's secrets have the potential to save your dying world. While there are various NPC personalities that you get to meet, interact with and even recruit along the way, the main focus is on the tactical combat, exploration and leveling.



Tower of Time is reminicent of Diablo at first glance given it's close-up perspective and limited environs in the beginning. The combat is similar to a JRPG when you enter combat, where a loading screen appears and your party is transported to an arena where you’ll have to defeat a certain amount of enemies in order to claim victory. The combat has no pause functions like similar cRPGs however. You’ll have to control your party members separately and choose when and where to use their abilities, while watching your cooldown timers and mana regeneration. The interface will highlight which heroes are being targeted by which particular enemy. In order to prevent overload during these often challenging battles, Tower of Time features a ‘Slow Time’ option to allow one to plan their strategy. You can reposition your healers, archers and casters away from the main body of enemies, and your melee fighters and tanks can charge the enemy's front lines. Thankfully, you'll only need to defeat a certain percentage of enemies to win the battle which is a relief given that each level of the tower increases the difficulty level with enemies spawning from different location at once and in waves.

During your exploration you’ll be able to return to town or use the tower’s portals to fast travel between previously visited areas. The town is where you’ll be able to level up your heroes, enchant your weapons or craft new items, level up and customize your abilities and more.





For a mid-price cRPG, Tower of Time has challenging tactical combat, beautiful visuals, music and audio. If you are not into tactical party based combat however, the combat may not appeal to you here. There are also lots of customization choices in crafting, enchanting and tweaking your heroes' abilities. It also rewards exploration with hidden chests, journals and treasures. The plot isn't on the level of Bioware's earlier games so temper your exceptions games. I would highly recommend that you check out this game on Steam https://store.steampowered.com/app/617480/Tower_of_Time/

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy