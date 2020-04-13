xXIts StixzXx
EarnNewsare (potential) infinite soul gems possible?
By: Gamehag on April 13, 2020
(520 ratings)
are (potential) infinite soul gems possible?

are (potential) infinite soul gems possible?

Everyone would like to have as many sould gems as he wants, so I'm trying to discover if it's actually possible to do.

Because... Why not giving it a try? (english is not my first lenguage though, but I hope it's written well)

What I'll show you

I'll show you my reasoning in discovering if it's possible to have (potential) infinite soul gems, by esaminating with math and my experience the various methods to gain soul gems (not the methods that require payments) :
  • The games
  • The minigames
  • The contracts
  • The guessing game
  • The chests
  • Writing articles
  • The forums
  • The rankings
  • Just logging everyday

And at the end I'll show you my method to gain soul gems

The Games

The games require you to do quests in games for soul gems, it's a great method to start earning soul gems, because they continue to add games.

But when you finish the best quests, you have to do quests that can be too difficult or just take too time to be completed. And if you finish all the quests then you need to wait for other quests to be added, so it isn't a long term method.

Y5LsU5TU0snaUlnfuvwUBuDfc6Flkw.PNG

The minigames

The minigames let you gain soul gems directly from the site by doing what the site ask you (I think that the sorcerer is the easiest minigame).

I would not suggest them because I didn't gain my soul gems by doing the tasks.

Zd7JYugKS5UAolWR8yJ0O5E4RMq6t6.PNG

The contracts

The contracts require you to:

  • Complete surveys
  • Install some applications
  • Register in some sites
  • Register in some sites + something related to the site

The surveys (from what I experienced) don't work, and the others need your credit card (almost every time) to create the account.

I would suggest to not do them if you don't have a credit card without money in it (to prevent scams).

LAlHfoDuCfypTpvRzuOyiinXP0OPJN.PNG

The guessing game (you need level 3)

The guessing game requires you to guess the color of the next number, but you could spot some momentary patterns in the number sequence you can use to win.

I would sugget it if you already have some soul gems and if you are good at math.

vZyEH3XB2P3WYpZOOxOJCsLWGd3AT3.PNG

Chests

The chests may not be an obvious choice to gain soul gems, but I did some maths (it was my first theory, then I discovered it wasn't right), and I discovered that if the chests were not rigged, then in some chests you could gain soul gems.

From my calculations I think that the best chest is the Minecraft chest that could make you gain (on average) 331.66 gems every time, but after some tests I think it's rigged.

I would not suggest buying chests because it makes you lose your soul gems, instead just open the free chests like the steam daily chest.

1SgAIKPFZdjLHhiCTSAweiXWApz38N.PNG

Writing articles

It's what I'm doing right now, because (from what I understood) good articles make you gain soul gems and experience, and to write an article you need just a topic and something intersting on that topic.

I'm suggesting it if you know how to write in english (or just using a translator) and you have a topic.

MLkGx7oyLsLXcJznRXBe6AQu0S3VEZ.PNG

The forums

Writing in forums doesn't make you gain soul gems, but makes you gain xp, so it's good to do before the Guessing game.

I would sugget it if you're trying to get level 3 and do the Guessing game.

ZhU41pUICb8A1J6VldxG6cHKLv08OW.PNG

The rankings

To gain gems with the rankings you need to gain gems with the other methods before, so It's just like an auxiliary method that gives you a boost.

cGj7vH6xMHec3aifGkjH4mWIZw9JOu.PNG

Just login everyday

By logging everyday you gain 5 gems a day, and every seven days in a row you gain 20 gems (I still didn't login 30 days in a row though).

I suggest logging everyday because it doesn't costs you anything, and it's very simple.

 

 

 

My method

I've a plan to gain soul gems in long term, that's a mix of what I said until now:

  1. gain first soul gems (using games, minigames, free chests, daily logins).
  2. gain xp (doing articles, writing in forums, games).
  3. find some patterns on the guessing game and try to win.
  4. eventually become one of the first players and get a little boost.

 

 

 

Thanks for reading this article

