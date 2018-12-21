9 New Games that are Worried to Fail to Meet Expectations

It's like worrying if someone we care about experiences an accident or an unpleasant event, sometimes we can also feel anxious when watching a collection of new games that we have been supporting and looking forward to, apparently failing to meet all expectations.

Many factors might be signs that a game can flop.

Whether it's because of the quality of the game in it, as well as from outside influences that are completely unpredictable.





A series of announcements regarding the latest games that you have seen in various events or random moments in cyberspace are always presented with no gaps.

However, you must know that this is merely a form of promotion or marketing.

There is no guarantee that the game they want to market will be a game with satisfying artistic value.

Therefore, on this occasion we would like to share an opinion about my personal feelings of anxiety regarding newer games that have the potential to disappoint you when it is released later. What you should know, this is not a prediction. I would be very happy if everything from the games I revealed here was 100% wrong and not proven. However, it's good if you keep trying to reduce expectations while praying for the best for these extraordinary developers.

9. Left Alive

Release : March 6, 2019

Platform : PS4, PC

It is a Square Enix-made game with spices from the story of military gear in the style of Metal Gear. In the trailers that have been offered, I actually had a pretty positive expectation for Left Alive , especially when I learned that this game was set in the world of Front Mission game franchise which had been legendary on the PS1 console ago. However, Square Enix seems to be not polishing the Left Alive more seriously when promoting their latest trailer.

Despite having a story that is quite heartening, this game presents a gameplay that can also make your heart anxious.

Stealth actions and individual shootings that are presented really look stiff, simple and not optimally designed.

I fear the most, this game has the potential to be used as the second Quietman game that has been labeled gatot or failed miserably.

However, at least the mecha action shown is not as bad as I saw it (although it is not the best too) if this game is really focused on it.

8. Starfield

Release : ?????

Platform : ?????

Apart from the theme that certainly smells of Sci-fi and space, we don't know for sure what Starfield is like a game? The failure of Fallout 76, which has been packaged with a variety of Bethesda bugs and laziness in developing the game, is enough to make us begin to worry about their steps to improve everything.

Then there was another blow that came from their indirect competitors when the first time the game The Outer Worlds was announced. The Obsidian-made game has really been used as an outlet fuel from the fans who have already been annoyed with the controversial behavior that has recently been carried out by Bethesda. By comparing and insinuating that Bethesda should be ashamed of Obsidian Entertainment, would this also have an impact on the release of the next Bethesda games?

Hopefully the lash can have an influence on the release of Bethesda's latest franchise series like Starfield, but it will have a positive impact huh?

7. Far Cry: New Dawn

Release : February 15 2019

Platform : PS4, Xbox One, PC

The announcement regarding the emergence of the latest Far Cry series next year does indeed look so refreshing for fans of this one-open FPS game. However, there was something very disturbing when I heard that the latest Far Cry series, Far Cry : New Dawn , took place 17 years after the Far Cry 5 event through additional post apocalyptic themes in it.

With such a premise, I honestly really hope that this time Ubisoft can learn a little from the events of Far Cry Primal, where they have lazily used Far Cry 4's base map to create the world of Far Cry Primal. I'm pretty sure if here they will apply the same method through the use of the basic map of Far Cry 5 to be transformed and modified into the world Far Cry: New Dawn.

The question is, how will Ubisoft want to work on Far Cry: New Dawn is a Far Cry game that is truly solid and decent?

Especially when compared to the Far Cry Primal game, the note is both a spinoff game.

6. Elder Scroll VI

Release : ?????

Platform : ??????

Besides Starfield, Elder Scrolls VI is also another sweet promise that Bethesda has issued to her observers. With a plan to resume the Elder Scrolls series which had been stalling in a sickening manner due to their excessive obsession with Skyrim, the certainty about the Elder Scroll VI seemed to have become a pretty welcome news for you.

However, unfortunately Bethesda until now only showed the Elder Scrolls VI on an outer skin. Additional announcements about what details of the game they are still keeping are tight. The problem is, in about 8 years (if we assume the fastest this game is released around 2019), we have absolutely no idea what else Bethesda's capability in managing the Elder Scrolls franchise can compete with current output games that extraordinary when Todd and his friends themselves blundered in creating the Fallout 76 series.

With the decline in the level of confidence of the fans towards Bethesda, the announcement about Elder Scrolls VI can be used as a question, are they (Bethesda) able to prove their repentance by managing the work of this game series correctly?

Given that Elder Scrolls is basically an RPG game series that is quite legendary.

5. Code Vein

Release : around 2019

Platform : PS4, Xbox One, PC

Do you still remember the announcement about the existence of this Wibu version of the Dark Souls game? If you forget, the game is titled Code Vein . Initially, Code Vein was a game that had been reported to be released in 2018. But, fate seemed to never want the game that was worked on by Bandai Namco to be released at this time. Yes, the release of the Code Vein game has been officially postponed until around next year. The surprising step of delay has indeed become a question mark of the quality of the Vein Code when it wants to be pitted against another game.

By looking at the concepts offered and started, normally the soul-like games have aired before you, of course the presence of Code Vein can be a test whether Bandai Namco is able to escape the shadow of From Software that has felt Dark Souls for them?

Not to mention if you see From Software in the shade of a new publisher, it has given Bamco one challenge by preparing their latest Souls game like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice later.



4. Anthem

Release : February 22, 2019

Platform : PS4, Xbox One, PC

Mass Effect Andromeda's failure has become an important note for Bioware . The newest online game entitled Anthem is certainly a game that they want to present more ambitiously, both from the open world concept, the RPG system, and the gameplay that is so revolutionary. Therefore, many gamers who expect high enough for this game.

With such a factor, Anthem actually has good capital in competing with other well-known AAA games that are showing off in one another in 2019. However, Bioware still has to carry out a heavy mission to provide a proof given that Bioware has not created a game with an online focus that is really very focused. Then not to mention if we talk about "EA" which will still overshadow this game.

3. Days Gone

Release : April 26, 2019

Platform : PS4

Exclusive games that have been released by Playstation in 2018 are indeed almost nothing to disappoint. But if we try to "know well" with the line up of the latest Sony games in the coming year, compared to Death Stranding, TLOU Part II, to Ghost of Tsushima, I see Days Gone is the only Sony exclusive game that has the most underdogs .

This game offers a theme that has made us full since time immemorial, namely the zombie apocalypse, and seems to want to try a little trying to follow the existence of the TLOU franchise but with a more massive number of zombies. Will SIE Bend Studio be able to give a positive and unique surprise for the Days Gone game after we all saw the announcement that the release of this game had been postponed to next year?

2. The Outer Worlds

Release : Around 2019

Platform : PS4, Xbox One, PC

By posting the writing made by "original Fallout creators" and the maker of "Fallout New Vegas", this game looks like it has won the award as the best game in the world. There is nothing wrong and strange actually when you watch the trailer of the game called The Outer World . It's just that, the tendency of fans who have been hurt by Fallout 76 and started to vent their egos directly by deifying this game honestly makes me a little worried. Fearing that Obsidian Entertainment as a developer can be lulled by their attitude.

All you have to know, The Outer World is not an AAA game, it is not even an open world game. Do not expect that this game will be a game that is as big or more than Fallout New Vegas, especially to compare it blindly. There are times when it can give a kind of psychological impact to developers when they want to execute this game. From the example of the gameplay video presented, it can be seen that The Outer World still needs to need a lot of improvements in several aspects.

So, just give reasonable support so that Obsidian is not too hasty in developing The Outer World.

Because that's the thing that is really needed so that their latest games can be properly accepted and successful in the market.

1. Cyberpunk 2077

Release : ???????

Platform : PS4, Xbox One, PC

Had a 40-minute gameplay trailer that was extraordinary from the developer of the Projekt Red CD class, Cyberpunk 2077 also had a kind of handicap that would not necessarily make it as phenomenal as the Witcher game series. For CD Projekt, working on the version of the video game that first appeared from a tabletop game is a rare moment for them to be able to expand their game franchise.

As long as they are game developers, the entire scope of the series that they can create is always never far from the name The Witcher. This has automatically made Cyberpunk 2077 a manifestation of their efforts to get out of their comfort zone. There is the worst possibility that we might later have to witness some of the obvious drawbacks that appear from this game, whether it's from technical constraints in the gameplay, or RPG features that they want to implement. Because Cyberpunk 2077 is truly a game series that is so fresh and new from them.

While for the visual presentation aspect and the potential amount of content presented, fortunately it will not be too problematic when we usually recognize them as developers who have enough perseverance and effort in developing games as you have seen in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

This is the list of games that we hope for as much as possible so that we don't fail when it's released later. Always trying to pray for and support the development of their games by not needing to exaggerate or reduce them is the best way for the game industry players to realize the importance of the hobbies we have.