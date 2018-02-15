5 Reasons Why You Should Play Dissidia Final Fantasy: Opera Omnia

1. Nostalgia of Star-studded JRPG

With the release of Dissidia Final Fantasy: Opera Omnia global version on January 30, 2018 ago, of course make you fans of Final Fantasy want to try to play this one game. Games that you can enjoy through the iOS and Android platform will present a team battle consisting of 3 famous characters from the Final Fantasy franchise, with a turn-based system that will have a beautiful graphical display of Square Enix. In terms of gameplay this game will make you memostalgia with classic JPRG, other than that this game will also offer various features that are not owned by other games. Therefore, today Gamebrott will give 5 reasons why you must play this one game!

The first feeling when playing this game you will be brought nostalgia with beberpa game title of the Final Fantasy franchise a few years ago. Unlike the console version, Dissidia Final Fantasy is synonymous with game fighting genre, by bringing together Final Fantasy characters in one arena, in the game Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia you will play with a classic JRPG turn-based system. The developer seems to try to bring a turn-based system that is identical with the game Final Fantasy through this one game. In addition, you will also see the heroes and villains throughout the 30 years of this franchise journey.

2. No Energy

Sometimes when playing a game on a mobile platform, you are blocked by the existing energy constraints. This is certainly very annoying, so make you have to wait or have to use various types of items to increase your energy. But you have to throw away the energy problems that exist in most mobile games in general. Because in this game the developer does not include the energy system. Square Enix seems to understand that the game with the JRPG genre is in need of grinding to increase the level. In the absence of such energy system, you can mean free to increase your character level or beburu in game resource freely.

3. Diamond is not a rare item

In game-based gacha collect diamond is a very difficult thing, sometimes you have to complete various quests or events that exist. Unfortunately, sometimes the diamond you get is not directly proportional to your efforts, so you have to be careful in making the decision to do gacha. But in the game Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia, diamond is not a rare thing. You could say almost everything you do in this game will produce a diamond. With an average of almost 250 diamonds that you get from each mission will certainly help you to do the gacha. Not to mention the level of up rank that will reach 100 diamond, daily quest 100, quest clear 20, bahakan just see cutscene which is part of the story of the game, you will get 50 diamonds. It has not been added with the diamond you get if you complete the quest with hard difficulty level. It's not easy!

4. Generous System Gacha

Square Enix once again listens to the conscience of mobile gaming enthusiasts. In addition to giving diamonds with ease and eliminating the energy system like other mobile games, they also give a guarantee that the gacha you do will produce at least 1 5 star weapon. In Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia itself you only need to do gacha for your character equipment, while for heroes in this game you will get along with your game progress. You do not have to be afraid that your gacha will lead to disappointment, even if your gacha produces the same equipment, you can attach it to another hero using a similar weapon, or you can use that equipment to strengthen your other weapons. Other than that,

5. Game with a Unique Gameplay

Although this game offers a turn-based system like a classic JRPG game, but the developers also crave a variety of new elements that are quite unique. In this game you can not just attack the enemy in your turn. In this game there are two types of attacks that HP attack that serves to defeat your enemy, while the barvery attack shows how much damage you will generate. Barvery gauge will increase when you attack bravery attack. So you need to increase your barvery gauge first before launching an HP attack to kill your enemy. You could say the barvery gauge system will make the game more challenging. In addition, this game also presents two kinds of levels, the first is the basic level that will increase your character stats.

In addition to offering Square Enix beautiful graphics, Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia offers a variety of interesting things that are not owned by other mobile games, so make this game you must play.